Alas, we must return to the subject of the dreaded concept draft. Though the Maine Legislature had been credited in this space for operating under procedures that provide for direct participation by both rank-and-file legislators and the public, the concept draft is one legislative tool that fails both the institution and the voters.
The Joint Rules of the Legislature authorize the use of concept drafts. Joint Rule 208 says a concept draft “shall contain only an enacting clause and a summary of the proposed legislation and shall not be fully drafted by the Revisor of Statutes …” Only a legislator may submit a concept draft; not the governor, agencies or departments, study commissions nor Joint Select or Joint Study committees.
This year, concept drafts are flourishing. There is speculation that the Revisor’s Office is pushing concept drafts through as quickly as they are submitted since they do not require drafting. That would mean the number of concept drafts will drop, proportionately, as “regular” bills come through the system.
The first problem with concept drafts is that there is no notice to the public of what the bill might actually do. The titles are usually broad and vague, like “An Act to Reform Taxation.” The text merely reiterates the title. Concept drafts go to the floor and are referred to a standing committee like any other bill, but when a public hearing is scheduled by that committee, with only a title in hand, how do voters know whether they wish to testify? In short, they do not. This is a major lapse in the transparency that is normally the hallmark of the Maine Legislature.
The second problem is that a concept draft may be the product of the good intentions of a legislator (or pressure from constituents), but not a thoroughly developed idea for a change in Maine law. The sponsor’s enthusiasm may have cooled, or the reality of the session workload leaves the sponsor unable to attend the hearing or work sessions. The bill becomes an orphan. If no one on the committee has a passion for the subject, there will be little appetite for developing a bill under someone else’s title.
There are a few instances where a concept bill might be a reasonable option. One is the very bill this writer gently poked at last week to “support Monhegan Plantation in addressing any needs arising during the 131st Legislature.” Monhegan’s annual meeting is held after the legislative bill deadline, so Rep. Lydia Craft was inserting a placeholder to allow Monhegan, whose “plantation” status requires more action by the Legislature than a municipality, to request legislation if necessary.
An “after deadline” bill may be filed, but unlike pre-deadline bills, success is not guaranteed. The would-be sponsor must submit the bill to the Legislative Council, consisting of the two presiding officers and the four members of leadership of each chamber. The uphill battle steepens if the sponsor is in the minority party. Also, in a particularly busy and contentious year, leadership may be reluctant to admit any additional bills. Monhegan might have to wait a year, no matter how pressing their problem.
Another concept draft this session is the placeholder for a bill anticipated to come from the work of a Joint Select Committee on Housing. The committee was established by Joint Order of the House and Senate to address Maine’s pressing shortage of affordable housing. The Joint Order specifies that the committee is “authorized to submit legislation to the House of Representatives concerning housing matters.” Since the committee charge includes the authority to report out legislation, they should be able to submit a bill after deadline without question.
Another proposed improvement would be to extend cloture, the deadline for bill submissions, which was Dec. 30. Legislators were sworn in on Dec. 7. Most were probably considering legislation well before that, but it is still a tight turnaround, especially for freshmen, to solidify their thinking into a specific proposal.
The challenge is that if the Legislature allows any concept drafts at all, it will be hard-pressed to distinguish between the few that might be necessary and those on which a sponsor was just taking a flyer. The volume of concept drafts has been increasing, and this session is likely to set a record.
This is an unfortunate direction for the Maine Legislature. It is difficult enough for the public to participate in a process that takes place far from home for most and costs time, travel, meals and child care for many. Concept drafts add to the challenge by obscuring the content of a bill, making it impossible for Mainers to know whether they need to hold 'em or fold 'em. For this, we scold 'em.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.