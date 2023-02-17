State of Maine

Alas, we must return to the subject of the dreaded concept draft. Though the Maine Legislature had been credited in this space for operating under procedures that provide for direct participation by both rank-and-file legislators and the public, the concept draft is one legislative tool that fails both the institution and the voters.

The Joint Rules of the Legislature authorize the use of concept drafts. Joint Rule 208 says a concept draft “shall contain only an enacting clause and a summary of the proposed legislation and shall not be fully drafted by the Revisor of Statutes …” Only a legislator may submit a concept draft; not the governor, agencies or departments, study commissions nor Joint Select or Joint Study committees.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

