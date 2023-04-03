A majority budget is now a done deal. Since all bills take effect 90 days after passage, once the partisan budget vote was taken the Legislature had to adjourn “sine die” (without specifying a date certain for its return) to start the 90-day meter running. Under regular order, adjournment would not have come until the third Wednesday in June. “Date certain” notwithstanding, the Legislature immediately called itself back into special session to complete its work, likely around the originally scheduled June adjournment date.
This is an infrequent but perfectly proper move by the majority to assure the timely passage of a state budget. Now the budget will be in place a couple of days before the July 1 start of the new fiscal year. If the process slips inside that 90-day window, a two-thirds majority vote is necessary for the budget bill to take effect immediately. If a two-thirds vote cannot be won, the state cannot pay its bills, programs cannot be started —everything dependent on the budget is in limbo. A state shutdown is a dire situation and has only occurred twice in recent memory (1991 and 2017).
Passing a majority budget is a strongarm tactic with bitter repercussions. Legislators have long memories. When the balance of power shifts from one party to the other, the opportunity for retribution presents itself and the cycle begins all over.
Managing the budget process is one of the biggest challenges for legislative leadership. How big a stick should the majority party wield? How intransigent should the minority party be? Missing the deadline for a simple majority budget hands a powerful weapon to the minority. Are their leaders honest brokers? Will they be able to deliver enough votes for a two-thirds majority budget?
When majority Democrats voted in a budget on March 30, disappointment among Republicans was palpable. There was anger, but alongside it was a sense of genuine regret. They were so close. Just days before the final vote, Republicans were voicing optimism that agreement could be reached, but it was not to be.
The sticking point was Republican insistence on cutting taxes, specifically a $200 million income tax cut for low- and middle-income Mainers. The possibility of tax cuts is being driven by substantial revenue growth in recent years, growth that has allowed an expanded “Rainy Day” fund, full funding of the school funding formula for the first time ever, and a fully funded State Municipal Revenue Sharing program.
Democrats are not entirely averse to tax cuts, but preferred to pass what is essentially a current services budget and then, with the possibility of a shutdown averted, negotiate additional proposals in a supplemental budget before the end of the fiscal year. Republicans argued that Democratic spending in the $9.8 billion budget just passed will make tax cuts impossible. Democrats countered that by cutting about half a billion dollars from the original budget proposal, tax cuts were still very much on the table.
On the Democratic side it was all about “stability,” “responsibility” and “keeping the lights on.” House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross called it a “win for Maine families” that “removes the political gamesmanship from ongoing discussions regarding new spending.”
In the Republican camp, House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, who has distinguished himself by his efforts to work across the aisle, regretted the “bitterness” such a move creates. Republican Rep. Sawin Millett, legislative icon of fairness and dignity with an encyclopedic knowledge of state finances, gave it one last shot on the floor with a speech that tempted more than one Democrat to keep a bipartisan effort alive, but ultimately, they stuck with their caucus position and voted in the majority budget.
Once the outcome became clear, Republicans hammered Democrats for the remainder of floor debate, drawing occasional reproach from the House speaker for an absence of decorum. The common practice of working toward a two-thirds budget is fraught, the only options once the 90-day deadline passes being agreement or shutdown. And yet that is how a budget has been resolved, time after time, in the long history of the Maine Legislature. It takes confident leadership, deft negotiators and a commitment to the state’s well-being to get the job done.
The majority resents having to yield any of its precious advantage to the minority. Both sides are well aware that if a deal cannot be struck, Mainers caught short in a shutdown will be looking for someone to blame. The public wants nothing more than for the Legislature to do its job and pass a budget, preferably with a minimum of gamesmanship.
Better late than never, the supplemental budget offers the chance for Republicans to make their case for tax cuts and Democrats to fulfill their promise to negotiate the Republican proposal in good faith. Time will tell.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.