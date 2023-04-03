State of Maine

A majority budget is now a done deal. Since all bills take effect 90 days after passage, once the partisan budget vote was taken the Legislature had to adjourn “sine die” (without specifying a date certain for its return) to start the 90-day meter running. Under regular order, adjournment would not have come until the third Wednesday in June. “Date certain” notwithstanding, the Legislature immediately called itself back into special session to complete its work, likely around the originally scheduled June adjournment date.

This is an infrequent but perfectly proper move by the majority to assure the timely passage of a state budget. Now the budget will be in place a couple of days before the July 1 start of the new fiscal year. If the process slips inside that 90-day window, a two-thirds majority vote is necessary for the budget bill to take effect immediately. If a two-thirds vote cannot be won, the state cannot pay its bills, programs cannot be started —everything dependent on the budget is in limbo. A state shutdown is a dire situation and has only occurred twice in recent memory (1991 and 2017).

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

Tags

Recommended for you