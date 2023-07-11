The Maine Legislature came to the messy end of an increasingly troubled legislative session on July 6. It concluded with more of a semicolon than a period.
When a session concludes for good, it does so “sine die” or “without date.” Otherwise, adjournment is to a date certain, a date uncertain (“the next legislative day”) or “until the call of the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House, respectively.”
The latter is the case with the adjournment of the 131st Legislature, since the Legislature will need to return to Augusta to act on any vetoes that might be issued by the Governor after the Legislature decamped. What was not yet clear when the weary troops headed home last week was the status of many items still lingering on the House and Senate calendars.
Legislative staffers are worn to a frazzle by the end of a session. The waning days of a legislature are exhausting for all concerned, but particularly hard on staff. When legislators stagger out of the State House in the wee hours of the night, staffers remain. They must still process everything legislators did that day and begin to prepare for their return.
Whether that is the very next day, a couple of days or a week later, all bills dealt with that day must have their status posted, amendments drafted, a calendar prepared for the next workday, and the chambers cleaned. Even while the massive attempt to end a session proceeds, there are legislators still trying to file bills or amendments or rally colleagues to make a last-ditch effort to save or sabotage a bill.
It is simply not possible to accomplish all this before sunrise, so at the end of a session, the usual information channels are sluggish, clogged with the volume of bills coming through. What was the fate of the last of the bills? What happened to the 247 bills on the Special Appropriations Table – were they killed or carried over? Or will they be voted on Veto Day?
Even a charitable observer of the end days of this session could be forgiven for wondering: “What the heck just happened?” Three legislators reportedly went on a cruise right after the originally scheduled adjournment date of June 21 and were absent for subsequent votes. They and other absentees changed the fate of several bills. Did anyone warn members that the anticipated date of adjournment is subject to change?
If legislators were paid a living wage for their service, leadership could demand their availability year-round, but they are not. They have put their normal lives on hold to serve in the Legislature. By the time June rolls around, many legislators are needing to get back to activity that produces income. They also have a right to a personal life and a recharging of their batteries. But maybe don’t schedule events for the day after anticipated adjournment.
The whips were out in the final days as leadership made every effort to drive reluctant legislators back to the Capitol. What it took to get them there was not pretty. Promises were made. Feelings were hurt. Relationships were strained. Above all, major legislation was compromised by the unappetizing vagaries of legislative life.
Many legislators respond to “legislative time” with a yawn and an eye roll, treating it as par for the course, but plenty of others think about what else they might be doing with the long hours of “hurry up and wait.” Whether it’s earning a living or hearing that sweet little voice say “Good night, Mom/Dad” in person instead of on the phone, legislative service is enough of a sacrifice without the mind-numbing, inexplicable hours of sitting and waiting for what they do not know.
Another bit of unsightly business this year was the sight of Appropriations Committee members, who had voted a budget through in committee, flipping their votes and voting against it in the House. It still passed, but without a two-thirds majority, so funds will not be available for 90 days.
How do they justify their faint-heartedness? One day you’re for the budget, a few days later you’re against it. Gone are the days when a legislator, once decided, had the courage to stick with his vote. How sad for that committee to see their significant efforts to reach a compromise shown such little regard by their own members. Only Rep. Sawin Millett, an icon of honesty and dignity in Augusta, stuck with his original vote.
Many legislators, and not just freshmen, were disenchanted with the way political intrigue overtook substance. Rumors abound regarding which lawmakers have already decided they will not run again. It remains to be seen if their frustration is remediated with some time at home and a few nights’ sleep.