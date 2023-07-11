State of Maine

The Maine Legislature came to the messy end of an increasingly troubled legislative session on July 6. It concluded with more of a semicolon than a period.

When a session concludes for good, it does so “sine die” or “without date.” Otherwise, adjournment is to a date certain, a date uncertain (“the next legislative day”) or “until the call of the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House, respectively.”

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

