“Speak low, if you speak love.” That was the advice of Don Pedro to the lady Hero in William Shakespeare’s play “Much Ado About Nothing,” and thus spoke the state of Florida in the Parental Rights in Education Act, supported by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
The law is intended to prevent the teaching of any content found objectionable by any parent. It contains an extensive list of prohibited practices, required notifications, the appointment of a “special magistrate for unresolved concerns,” the “award of injunctive relief, damages, and reasonable attorney fees and court costs to certain parents.”
Parents must be notified of every “health care service” offered at their children’s schools, with the opportunity to opt out of any of them. School personnel may not be prohibited from notifying parents about the student’s “mental, emotional or physical health or well-being …” Classroom instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” is not allowed in kindergarten through third grade.
For parental concerns unresolved within 30 days, a parent may request the commissioner of education to appoint a “special magistrate who is a member of the Florida Bar in good standing” to consider the issues and “render a recommended decision for resolution to the State Board of Education.” That board must approve or reject the recommended decision. School districts must cover the costs of the special magistrate.
Alternatively, parents may seek a declaratory judgment against the school district for violating the procedures set forth, and “seek injunctive relief.” If successful, a parent shall be awarded “reasonable attorney fees and court costs” and may be awarded damages.
“Heat not a furnace for your foe so hot that it do singe yourself.” (“Henry VIII.”) Given the current state of unrest, hate and discontent swamping our schools by irate parents with a multitude of grievances, it is not hard to imagine a school full of teacherless students while school administrators, teachers and parents slug it out in a Florida court over whether a teacher interacted unlawfully with a student or failed to provide properly all the paperwork now meant to flow between school, home and back again.
Gone are the days when most parents assumed that school personnel were doing their best by their students every day. Now school boards are abused and threatened at meetings, and a security presence is required to attempt to keep the peace. Parents kept awake at the thought of their child being subjected to reading “Heather Has Two Mommies” think nothing of standing up at a public meeting and letting the cussing fly. “Lord, what fools these mortals be!” (“A Midsummer’s Night Dream.”)
Shakespeare. A high school student, a soccer player from a Puerto Rican family, is horrified to find he must take a semester of English Lit to graduate. Then comes Hamlet. Hamlet intends to murder Claudius. He finds his opportunity in the chapel, but realizes that if he murders him just then, while he is praying, Claudius will go to heaven. No way! The high school soccer player, a devout Catholic, is rapt. He turns to academics.
A college freshman, an English lit major, finds the elite coterie of English lit graduate students who gather daily in the back of a coffee shop. She is tolerated, an acolyte, but then: “Do you not know I am a woman? When I think, I must speak.” (“As You Like It.”) She speaks, and room is made at the table.
Excerpts. Students in the upper grades will be allowed excerpts of Shakespeare. Excerpts are not what makes a student of literature turn to it again and again, throughout life, to revisit, remember and draw anew from the parade of life that is Shakespeare. Education without Shakespeare, without all the other literature that government is attempting to ban from the education of our children, is a pale and uninspiring version of an education.
Is it not the job of us, the parents, to give our children a moral center and the ability to determine right from wrong as each of us sees it? Then let them have every bit of input we can provide and see what they make of it. But do not take away from them the richness to be found in literature that has lived through the ages, vibrant and full of value, from different cultural origins. Our children are not so fragile that they can be undone by a few brief references to values other than our own, what writer Kate McLuskie called, in Shakespeare’s case, the “crazy variety of ideas and objects that shelter under the most famous name in history.”
“Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more; it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” (“Macbeth.”)
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.