State of Maine

Oh, wasn’t that a blow! For a good 24 hours it was batten down the hatches and hope for the best. Power was out for thousands across Maine, line crews were stretched to their limits and the public works guys were giving their magnificent best.

Call after call came in for trees across roads, cars tangled in downed power lines, transformers afire and roads flooded. Raging seas pounded the shoreline and high tide was a sight to behold. In one town, plow trucks were plowing seaweed off the town pier. Lobster boats shifted to the safest harbor to ride out the storm. Watching a big old barge in a sickening fight with its mooring gave some sense of the power of the storm.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

Recommended for you