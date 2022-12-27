Oh, wasn’t that a blow! For a good 24 hours it was batten down the hatches and hope for the best. Power was out for thousands across Maine, line crews were stretched to their limits and the public works guys were giving their magnificent best.
Call after call came in for trees across roads, cars tangled in downed power lines, transformers afire and roads flooded. Raging seas pounded the shoreline and high tide was a sight to behold. In one town, plow trucks were plowing seaweed off the town pier. Lobster boats shifted to the safest harbor to ride out the storm. Watching a big old barge in a sickening fight with its mooring gave some sense of the power of the storm.
The sight of that mean ocean in full battle mode brought to mind the man who could speak to dirty weather like no other. In 2001, Brian Robbins, in his “Bearin’s” column in Commercial Fisheries News, described seeing a fishing boat leaving a Cape Breton harbor in a storm.
“We watched the old girl catch the first mean one under her bow. Up, up, up she lifted, then settled her length right out on top of it gracefully, but violently enough to make the spray fly as high as her masthead. It was the kind of fetch up that makes every cupboard door in a foc’sle pop open, sending canned goods crashing into the floor. The next two or three seas rolled under the eastern rig’s bilges, but then another sharp, steep one took her right in the teeth – the type that drives the spokes of the wheel right into you.”
Weather or not, “somebody’s always out,” and Brian Robbins could write about it because he had lived it. In a storm that would keep many of us from walking to the end of the driveway for the newspaper, some captain has made the decision to head out, and some crew has agreed to go along. Give thanks if you are not among them.
Other decisions held a lot less romance, a lot less risk. Can we get through Christmas without more milk? Should I go to the post office? The more troublesome question was holiday travel. We had been warned, and most of us took heed. We decided to travel early, or late.
We refrained from going out sightseeing in the storm, staying out of the way of the helpers and rescuers trying to get their jobs done. In the midst of it all, regular stuff still happened. People got sick and called the ambulance, people fell down and called the ambulance, people slipped out of chairs or beds and needed help getting up and sometimes when help arrived it turned out they needed the ambulance.
As the storm finally abated it was a mad dash to get to where you had once thought you wanted to be. Air travel reports cited as many as 10,000 flight cancellations. Fortunately, travelers understand that the airlines can’t control the weather, so they were cheerful and patient in the face of delays. Just kidding. They were frustrated, impatient and sometimes downright nasty.
If you are the sort who makes New Year’s resolutions, PATIENCE would be a good one. Rarely are people out to ruin your day. It’s just that things happen. Being a prima donna of rage does nothing for anyone, least of all you. Anger is hard on the body. Calm down.
If you have the great good fortune to live in Maine, especially Downeast, what can be so wrong? We have challenges, to be sure, but we are one of the last bastions of neighborliness. Though we have our opinions, and are not afraid to dispute yours, when trouble comes, we set that aside and do what needs to be done.
In Maine, a dollop of humor can ease a bad situation. A tree fell on a truck in the storm, straight down the center line of the vehicle, resting partly in the bed, bashing the cab roof in and shattering the windshield. A photo was dispatched to a friend inland, who replied: “I would have cut it up before loading it in the truck.”
We are still not back to our old selves. We are going through the holiday motions but not with our usual enthusiasm. A quiet winter, one with the news turned off, may be the antidote. We’re headed into the light – what else matters? Turn the calendar, take a deep breath and keep your perspective. After all, you could be offshore.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
