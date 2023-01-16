By Jill GoldthwaitCOVID has not left us, but we are learning how to live with it. Masks are optional in most places; those who choose to wear them, wear them; those who don’t, don’t.
Some of us resisted any and all restraints from the get-go and are out and about now with no restraint. Some of us still prefer Zoom meetings, decline social events and would not think of going to a movie or concert. Middle-of-the-roaders are dabbling in a renewed social life, but selectively – one or two couples over for dinner, an early bird meal at a restaurant, lots of testing.
But just when there were glimmers of hope for a rosier life, we are back on house arrest. It’s not COVID this time, it’s climate change. Ponds that had a skin of ice are open again, so no skating or ice fishing. No snow, so no skiing, neither downhill nor cross country, and no snowmobiling.
What’s a Mainer to do? Those of us who knit are feeling smug. We sit in a sunny window with a work in progress warming our lap and watch the birds empty the feeders. We anticipate wrapping up in the finished product and reading the afternoons away. For those of us who still prefer a physical book, thank you, thank you, thank you to our public libraries. Or there are the audible versions that let you get your arms under the covers, too.
Our state Legislature is off to a much more circumspect start than Congress, where an historic vote to elect a House speaker took place early this month. It took a gazillion votes (rounding up) to confirm Kevin McCarthy’s nomination, a far cry from the orderly ceremony in Augusta where election results were respected, a gubernatorial inauguration featured poets, and a good time was had by all.
One Republican opinion writer in Maine suggested the congressional speaker election fiasco would have been justified in being held off camera. Au contraire. It was stunning to watch it happen in all its messy glory.
The chamber cameras were freed from the usual rules requiring them to focus on the podium alone, not scan the chamber. Clutches of congressmen gathered in earnest conversation. We could see who came and who went. We could watch individual reactions to nominations and results.
The holdouts that kept the representatives voting, voting and voting again were treated as outliers, but some of them made points worth considering. Congressman Matt Rosendale of Montana said it best as he nominated a candidate in the ninth round of voting. He spoke about the consolidation of power in the U.S. House that diminishes the voice of the average representative. He described a Rules Committee that “controls every aspect of legislation that travels through this body,” saying “debate and discussion have been all but eliminated, and the balance of us are left to vote yes or no.”
He continued: “We have had more discussion and debate over the last three days than I have participated in on this floor for the last two years…Our constituents think that this is how every day functions – how every bill gets addressed in this body.” He went on to describe how one member of each party appears on the floor with prepared remarks, and a vote is then taken by proxy.
Items are passed by unanimous consent, “two people standing on the floor passing legislation. Spending millions and tens of millions of dollars, and other representatives were not even here to vote upon it.” Is he wrong? “Several of us fly in and object to those bills, to force them to be brought out into the daylight,” said the congressman. “This is not radical deviation. This is a restoration of the rules.” Should this not be what we expect of our representative government?
The columnist who said: “Those fights need not occur on live television,” and “closed doors provide freedom to speak candidly,” and “…opacity has a role as well,” holds that “Democrats should learn from Congressional Republicans. …[S]hutting the doors and hashing it out with Republicans in Augusta has value, too.”
That’s business as usual in the political world. Make the deals in private, then bring them to the public as a fait accompli. Is it easier? Yes, it is. Is it better? Not by a long shot. The people’s business should be done in public. Otherwise, we are no better than a corporation that lives by different rules, for different reasons.
Congressman Rosendale may have been a fly in the ointment of congressional leadership, and to Kevin McCarthy’s aspirations. But he was reminding us of the ideals of a representative government, ideals which have been eroded by the political bureaucracy. For that we should be grateful.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.