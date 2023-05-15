State of Maine

Hancock County, Maine, is a very desirable place to live. Some lucky souls have been here for generations. Others have found their way here one way or another and decided to stay. The pandemic drove many to try life Downeast because, compared to more densely populated places, Maine appeared “safe.”

Regardless of the reasons, the influx of people from away to rural Maine has caused property values to skyrocket and municipal services to be overburdened. The very ingredients that attracted people in the first place are threatened by population increases or population displacement that towns never anticipated.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

Tags

Recommended for you