Most of Maine’s winter is happening this March, with a string of snowstorms that brought out the plows and shovels. Interspersed with days of 40-degree weather, Hancock County ponds had unreliable ice for most of the season. But if winter was a bit on the lame side, there are signs that the tourist season will not disappoint.

By the Ides of March, out-of-state license plates peppered the roads and strangers to our land roamed the sidewalks looking for somewhere to eat. The selections were thin, though a few restaurants are beginning to open. The limiting factor is staff.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

 

