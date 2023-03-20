Most of Maine’s winter is happening this March, with a string of snowstorms that brought out the plows and shovels. Interspersed with days of 40-degree weather, Hancock County ponds had unreliable ice for most of the season. But if winter was a bit on the lame side, there are signs that the tourist season will not disappoint.
By the Ides of March, out-of-state license plates peppered the roads and strangers to our land roamed the sidewalks looking for somewhere to eat. The selections were thin, though a few restaurants are beginning to open. The limiting factor is staff.
The high school basketball tournament lifted us out of the doldrums for a few weeks. The Ellsworth High School girls’ team rocked the coast with their first-ever win of the Class B championship.
The State House is in the thick of the legislative session with a host of hearings on bills every week. The Education Committee is on the front lines of the social divisions raging in our communities.
Once upon a time we sent our kids off to school, confident that their teachers had their education well in hand. Woe be unto the hapless student who caused a ruckus in the classroom or on the playground. Parents did not intervene on their behalf if students behaved badly. Discipline at school was backed up with discipline at home.
We have entered a new era. Parents are fully engaged in school life. School board meetings are hostile affairs, with parents challenging everything from dress codes to homework to student discipline. Gender identity is a battleground. Students below the age of majority are to be deferred to when it comes to pronoun preferences. Some parents object strenuously. Teachers and school administrators are caught between education policy requirements and the wrath of parents who want to have the final say.
“Opting out” is now part of school policy. There are bills before the Legislature that would allow parents to opt out of various school activities on behalf of their children. LD 1148 would prohibit vaccine mandates for various diseases. LD 477 would direct the Education Department to adopt rules allowing parents to opt out of lockdown drills for their children.
LD 1196 would allow parents and guardians “to opt out their children with respect to portions of the curriculum.” This could get complicated. The bill states that “a parent is entitled to remove the parent’s child temporarily from an elementary or secondary school class or other school activity if the parent considers that the class or school activity espouses, promotes, advances or compels the parent’s child to adopt a viewpoint that conflicts with the viewpoint of the parent.”
Do not other students raise viewpoints that conflict with the viewpoint of some students’ parents? Should the teacher halt the discussion and send certain kids out of the room? When a child is “removed temporarily” from a class, where does he or she go? The bill says the school “may require the child to attend an alternate class or school activity.” What is the impact on ongoing classes of other students drifting in and out during their class time? Or will these students hang around in the hallway, waiting for the offending segment to end? Or report to something like a study hall? And what adult will be present to monitor that, at what cost for additional personnel?
Surely society will not shelter these students in the way that is being proposed for schools. How is this workable? What happens if this theoretical child is exposed to “a viewpoint that conflicts with the viewpoint of the parent” in some other setting? How will those students learn to evaluate information as they grow into adulthood? Wouldn’t it be better for parents to discuss differing points of view and explain why they hold their own opinions?
LD 1008 proposes a “content rating system” for books in school libraries. The bill would require publishers to “assign such ratings to each book …” If the Department of Education disagrees with the publisher’s rating, it may “recommend a rating determined by the department to be appropriate.”
The department must provide written notice to the publisher about the rating and the publisher must either change the rating or cease all sales and distribution of the affected book or materials and issue a recall of all copies sold or distributed to a school administrative unit or public charter school. Who will do all this reading and rating?
These bills have not yet been acted upon, but for the sake of having a single teacher or school administrator left who is willing to attempt to educate our kids, if your expectations for the education of your children include these restrictions, it is probably time you thought about home schooling.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.