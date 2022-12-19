‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the Senate
The members were roused by Grohoski and Bennett.
‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the Senate
The members were roused by Grohoski and Bennett.
The House was prepared to send all of us money
But senators balked; said we couldn’t have any.
The House felt it proper to help pay our fuel bill.
The Senate resisted, did someone say buzz kill?
There must be a hearing, the Senate R’s hollered,
To find out if they should be mailing us dollars.
“Hell, yes!” would be one way of putting it, chummy,
An oil-less winter would really be crummy.
On Stewart and Ms. Keim, Vitelli and Daughtry,
On Jackson, get cracking and bring us what ought be!
For up on the rooftop there won’t be a clatter
If we can’t afford oil the rest will not matter.
The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow
Is a frightening sight if your furnace won’t go.
We all want our kids nestled warm in their beds,
A cold house in winter is something we dread.
Just one from each party was all that it took
As Grohoski and Bennet rewrote the old book.
They teamed up to figure a way to get through it
With House leader Faulkingham urging them to it.
Put more money out where it’s needed the most,
But goodness, do something, or you’ll all be toast.
The session just started, there are no committees,
It’s really the time for hot cocoa and ditties.
So how does one manage to rush something through?
Well, that’s what we recently chose you to do.
This isn’t the time to make points for your party.
It’s time to send help to each Linda and Marty.
Don’t start out as usual, fighting and fussing,
Leaving the rest of us shivering and cussing.
Don’t focus on winning for Red Team or Blue,
But on doing what all of us sent you to do.
Do help those this winter who can’t help themselves.
Please come to their rescue, dear Capitol elves.
And you’ll hear us all say as you drive out of sight:
Happy New Year and thank you for doing what’s right.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.