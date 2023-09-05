Back to school, eh? Here come the customary photos of little people hopping off the school bus, being greeted by teachers, their faces a mixture of joy and dread. (That’s the kids’ faces – well, maybe the teachers’ too.)
At the same time, school is not all sweetness and light. School staff are bearing heavy burdens. From administrators to teachers to aides, techs, school nurses, counselors, social workers and everyone else it takes to operate school these days, schools are challenged like never before.
Student “misbehavior” is no longer simply sassing the teacher or ignoring a homework assignment. Students of all ages, right down to the littlest, are attacking teachers and other students and destroying school property. In a Maine Public report, Jackson Greene, principal of the Sumner Learning Campus (a combined middle and high school in Sullivan), says some students are “biting the teacher, they’re tearing up the classroom, they’re throwing stuff, they’re hurting their peers …”
School staff make a valiant effort to work constructively with those students. Suspension of a student is considered a last resort, and even when it is deemed necessary, there may be no placements available for remediation. More and more staff are being hired to work on social and behavioral skills that go far beyond the traditional teaching of the “three R’s.”
Despite these efforts, Jackson says low pay and “more pressures and responsibilities” have led to a teacher shortage at Sumner, with 80 percent of the school’s new teachers lacking an appropriate teaching certificate at the start of the new school year.
The U.S. Department of Education lists “teacher shortage areas” annually in which loan repayments may be deferred or teaching obligations reduced. Special education teachers are particularly hard to come by, but for special ed teachers, per the U.S. Department of Education Office of Special Education Programs, “certification or licensure requirements may not be waived.”
Veteran teachers across the country are not always making it to retirement. The job has become unbearably stressful for some, and fewer people are choosing teaching as a career. Inadequate compensation is the final blow for some school staff. The pandemic didn’t help, either. Schools around the state are short on teachers.
School administrators must get creative. Substitute teachers are one way to help, but there are not enough of those. Schools are juggling staff assignments on a daily basis to get through the day. A bill passed in Augusta last winter allows reissuance of a professional teacher or educational technician certificate to retirees whose certificates have lapsed.
Working in schools’ favor is a slowly improving pay scale and the pandemic-related wave of people relocating to Maine. Some of them are teachers. But improvement, for the teacher shortage, means fewer vacancies, not full staff. The website, www.teachercertificationdegrees.com, “projects 380 average annual job openings for elementary teachers in Maine, 190 … for middle school teachers and 370 … for secondary school teachers through 2026.” The state says 1,300 teachers/staff members quit their jobs in 2022.
In a 2022 study, WalletHub ranked Maine the eighth worst state for teachers in the U.S. The categories they compared were “opportunity and competition” and “academic and work environment.” At maine.edu, teacher turnover is averaging “about 12 percent per year, with about 7 percent leaving the public teaching workforce altogether.”
And school bus drivers! There is an acute shortage of those essential workers, too. Ellsworth is struggling with getting students to school and back home again on a reliable schedule. It complicates participation in after-school sports and other activities. Schools are trying free training, increased pay and bonuses to address the shortage, but some schools are having to notify parents daily of changes in bus schedules.
The state offers a computerized program for bus route planning that some schools find helpful. A bill this past session was passed to adjust bus driver requirements (while maintaining safety standards) to encourage more drivers to apply.
Last year, the congressional delegation tried to help at the federal level, requesting that the Department of Transportation “delay or temporarily waive certain training and certification requirements” to speed the hiring of more drivers. Governor Janet Mills had made a similar request earlier to the feds. Crickets.
How are Maine schools going to solve these problems? Not with an apple for the teacher, that’s for sure. K-12 education has been historically undervalued. Opportunities in urban southern Maine may be improving, but in the largely rural communities in our state, school personnel are struggling to make ends meet on current salaries. The Maine DOE reports that “teachers make on average 20 percent less than other professionals in jobs that require a college degree.”
Teacher/staff shortages were a major topic of conversation at the Maine Educator Summit held in August. Bottom line? Pay school staff at a level that reflects their value to life in Maine.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.