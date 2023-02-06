State of Maine

One of the more intriguing bills of this legislative session is LD 380, An Act Regarding Monhegan Plantation. The bill is a concept draft, and the entire bill reads as follows: “This bill would support Monhegan Plantation in addressing any needs arising during the 131st Legislature.”

Wow. There must be a story behind this, but absent any knowledge of what that story might be, how tempting to think there could be a bill any time that read: “If Jill has any problems this year, the Legislature is standing by to assist.” How very kind!

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

