Maine has a revenue problem; there’s too much of it. In many ways, unanticipated revenue is as big a challenge as a shortfall. There are so many ways to spend it, including “spending” it on reducing taxes.

Saving it is another option. One way that is done is through the “Budget Stabilization Fund,” often referred to as the “Rainy Day” fund. It’s a catchier title but not quite accurate since the fund is not meant to cover unexpected expenses. Its purpose is to smooth the inevitable peaks and valleys in state revenue (income).

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

