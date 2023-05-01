Maine has a revenue problem; there’s too much of it. In many ways, unanticipated revenue is as big a challenge as a shortfall. There are so many ways to spend it, including “spending” it on reducing taxes.
Saving it is another option. One way that is done is through the “Budget Stabilization Fund,” often referred to as the “Rainy Day” fund. It’s a catchier title but not quite accurate since the fund is not meant to cover unexpected expenses. Its purpose is to smooth the inevitable peaks and valleys in state revenue (income).
The Budget Stabilization Fund is capped at 18 percent of General Fund revenues in the preceding state fiscal year. It is also prohibited from going below 1 percent of that same previous fiscal year. Per state law, the fund may only be used “to offset a General Fund revenue shortfall.” That means those funds may not be used to start new programs or augment existing ones. Balances must be carried forward.
Revenue projections are an important part of the state budgeting process, and the Revenue Forecasting Committee plays a key role. Like the Budget Stabilization Fund, the Revenue Forecasting Committee is a creature of state law, created “for the purpose of providing the Governor, the Legislature and the State Budget Office with analyses, findings and recommendations relating to the projection of revenues for the General Fund and the Highway Fund based on economic assumptions recommended by the Consensus Economic Forecasting Commission.”
The membership of the Revenue Forecasting Committee is a brain trust of Maine fiscal and economics experts. It includes both the director and the principal analyst of the Office of Fiscal and Program Review. OFPR’s day job is to staff the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee. Their diligence and dedication are beyond compare, and they are strictly nonpartisan. Others on the committee are the state economist and state budget officer, the associate commissioner of tax policy and a professor of economics at the University of Maine.
At their April 28 meeting, members of the Revenue Forecasting Committee projected an increase in state revenue of $223 million for FY23. They also boosted revenue expectations by $71 million for the FY24-25 biennium. It did not take long for ideas to come forward on how to use the money.
The WABI news desk reported: “Governor Mills says she will propose using one-time revenues to bolster immediate needs, such as housing, food insecurity, emergency medical services and infrastructure improvements, to leverage enhanced federal dollars.”
Republicans put out an immediate call for tax cuts, citing the recent economic struggles of Mainers as the cost of housing, food and fuel rose. They urged Democrats to “commit to working with us to end the practice of over-collecting and over-taxing our citizens…”
For their part, Maine Democrats seemed to be focused on national and state reproductive issues and the recent announcement by President Joe Biden making it official – he’s running again. Rest assured that they will be weighing in on the revenue re-projection. The question is whether they will forge a plan of their own or fall in line behind Governor Mills.
The Governor, in addition to identifying housing, food insecurity and emergency medical services as pressing needs, has her eye on some business incentive proposals. Earlier in the week, she had proposed abandoning the Pine Tree Development Zones created two decades ago and replacing them with updated programs.
When money is available, one of the most important considerations is matching the durability of the cash flow with the longevity of political proposals. In other words, one-time money should not be used for ongoing expenses. Maine did a pretty good job with that when pandemic money poured into the state from the federal government. Augusta must resist creating new, ongoing programs until it is determined that this revenue bump will stick around.
Even tax reductions must be assessed in this way. Once taxes are reduced, no one will be keen on bringing them back. The common wisdom is that the state is awash in money and that there is plenty of waste that can be eliminated. But the devil is in the details, and most people making those claims cannot point to any specific cuts that could be made, or at least cuts that will not gore someone’s ox.
The process for deciding on how to use the surplus is for the Governor to submit a “change package” to an already submitted bill that makes fiscal proposals not included in the majority budget passed by Democrats in March. Then the Appropriations Committee will have at it, pressured by the Democrat and Republican caucuses of the Legislature, and decide the fate of it all. It is a lot of additional money to consider, and it will make for a robust policy debate. That’s a good thing.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
