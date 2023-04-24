Our time has come. We are now the state in the headlines, the result of two violent shooting incidents last week that left four people dead and three wounded. The man charged with the shootings was the son of two of the deceased. They had come to Maine from Kansas to bring him home upon his release from the Maine Correctional Facility in Windham, where he had completed serving a sentence for domestic violence.
Upon his release, he shot his parents and the couple they were staying with in Bowdoin. Then he allegedly drove to I-295 in Yarmouth, where he sent a random spray of bullets into passing cars, wounding three more people, one critically.
The sorry details of the killer’s life were covered extensively in the media and need not be revisited. What matters is: What now? Maine has joined the growing list of states in which these gruesome incidents have occurred. It is so common that the response is formulaic. Thoughts, prayers, impromptu shrines, teddy bears and lamentations about the state of our society abound.
National and local organizations have formed to oppose gun violence. It is unlikely that anyone is in favor of gun violence, but still, these advocates are at least trying to take action. As the debate rages on, one side points out that the U.S. leads the world in both private gun ownership and in gun deaths, criminal, suicidal or accidental. Coincidence? Probably not. The other side says the answer to criminal gun deaths is even more guns, the “good guy with a gun” as the antidote to the “bad guy with a gun.”
Our state motto is “Dirigo,” which means “I lead.” OK, Maine, are you going to step up or are you going to be the next of the states that dithers around, mouthing platitudes, until they are displaced in the headlines by the next multiple murder?
This problem can only be solved by gun owners and gun advocates. They are not the enemy. They are the answer. Mainers who are transplants from urban areas, or who did not grow up in a hunting culture where guns are part of life, are suspect by hunters and other gun owners. They are challenged at every turn by people who own and use guns for perfectly legitimate reasons.
Rather than banding together and insisting on imposing imported ideas of how guns should be regulated, we need to turn to those who, as is the custom in Maine, have used guns safely and carefully for generations.
Maine gun owners have no more desire to see people hurt or killed by guns, deliberately or accidentally, than anyone who has never owned or fired a weapon. Most of them would likely support safety regulations about the type of guns that should be restricted, such as automatic weapons, and how guns should be stored in a home.
Yes, some gun owners view any attempt at possible improvements in gun safety regulations as a slippery slope, but it is a relatively small percentage of gun owners who think that introducing one restriction means the government is out to take all our guns away. While the Maine culture would never accept that, responsible gun owners are willing to acknowledge and provide for reasonable regulations. In fact, they already support and practice gun safety.
The trouble starts when the effort becomes gun owners against non-owners. The Sportsmen’s Alliance of Maine, a longstanding and highly respected organization, has called for “rational, not radical” measures for gun safety. Efforts have been made to open communications between SAM and gun control advocates, with limited success. That is because of the cultural divide between the two sides of the gun debate.
Rather than yet another divisive debate about gun “control” (a word that likely does not advance the cause), organizations that support gun ownership should be the leaders, not forced into playing defense. It is likely that a SAM-sponsored bill could make significant headway in Augusta.
Attitudes toward gun ownership are not going to change any time soon in Maine. We will make little progress unless gun owners feel their views are being taken seriously. That can only happen if they have not just input, but a leadership role in finding solutions.
Gun safety in Maine could benefit from an in-depth review, but such a review will not be successful unless it is led by well-established and respected organizations that have worked for decades to promote responsible gun ownership practices in our state. Organizations and individuals who have advocated stronger gun safety measures deserve to be part of this process, but not in an adversarial way. Yielding to organizations and individuals with a history of advocating safe and responsible gun ownership, like SAM, must take the lead.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.