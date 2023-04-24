State of Maine

Our time has come. We are now the state in the headlines, the result of two violent shooting incidents last week that left four people dead and three wounded. The man charged with the shootings was the son of two of the deceased. They had come to Maine from Kansas to bring him home upon his release from the Maine Correctional Facility in Windham, where he had completed serving a sentence for domestic violence.

Upon his release, he shot his parents and the couple they were staying with in Bowdoin. Then he allegedly drove to I-295 in Yarmouth, where he sent a random spray of bullets into passing cars, wounding three more people, one critically.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

Tags

Recommended for you