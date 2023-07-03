State of Maine

As the Maine Legislature slogged through its final days, controversial bills grabbed the headlines. But as legislators blew past the anticipated June 21 adjournment date, it was a more mundane issue keeping them in the capitol: attendance.

There are 151 members of the House of Representatives – 81 Democrats, 68 Republicans and two independents. While that means the Dems have a comfortable majority on partisan issues, they fall short when a two-thirds vote is needed. That’s the case for all emergency legislation, allowing an emergency bill to take effect immediately upon enactment rather than 90 days after passage and to impose a state mandate on municipalities. A two-thirds vote is also required for certain procedural issues, such as expelling a member of the Legislature.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

