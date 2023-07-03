As the Maine Legislature slogged through its final days, controversial bills grabbed the headlines. But as legislators blew past the anticipated June 21 adjournment date, it was a more mundane issue keeping them in the capitol: attendance.
There are 151 members of the House of Representatives – 81 Democrats, 68 Republicans and two independents. While that means the Dems have a comfortable majority on partisan issues, they fall short when a two-thirds vote is needed. That’s the case for all emergency legislation, allowing an emergency bill to take effect immediately upon enactment rather than 90 days after passage and to impose a state mandate on municipalities. A two-thirds vote is also required for certain procedural issues, such as expelling a member of the Legislature.
The Senate has 35 members – 22 Democrats and 13 Republicans, Democrats falling just two members short of a two-thirds majority, so they must also have Republican support for anything requiring a two-thirds vote.
Each legislature (we are now in the 131st) lasts two years and consists of a First Regular Session, which begins with a December swearing in and then runs from January to late June, and a Second Regular Session that convenes in January and runs until early May.
Once elected, legislators clear the decks for the anticipated duration of a session, but stuff happens. This year, the Legislature adjourned its First Regular Session to start the clock running on when its majority-passed budget would take effect. Legislators immediately returned in special session, which may be held for emergencies or other time-sensitive issues. Any session outside of preordained times are a challenge, as are sessions, regular or special, that limp on beyond their expiration date.
Think of the last time you tried to make a date with friends. One can’t do Tuesdays, another can’t do Fridays, a third can’t do anything before 1 p.m. Imagine a gathering of 186 people. No way can you coordinate that many calendars, so leadership must simply announce when the special session will be and expect everyone to show up.
Other than illness, there are few acceptable excuses. That vacation you carefully planned around the legislative schedule? Tough. Work responsibilities you put aside during the regular session? They’ll need to be postponed – again. Promised your kid a special adventure? Not happening, at least not when planned.
If a legislator has a compelling reason, and leadership thinks they have the votes, tacit permission to miss a day might be given. But when the chips are down and critical outcomes are uncertain, the heat is on. Attendance is no less crucial for the minority party. There may be the possibility of upending the majority if the minority is out in full force.
There are some legislators who opt out of casting a vote that might trouble their district, called “taking a walk” in legislative parlance. This is bottom-feeder territory, but again, if those votes are not essential, leadership will give it a wink and a nod.
All this is turning out to be a problem in Augusta as leadership struggles mightily to bring the current session to a conclusion. Some legislators think normal logic applies, and that leadership will understand if there is a root canal scheduled, a flight booked or no child care available. No, they will not understand.
Back in the day, if a rogue legislator balked at coming in for overtime, a state trooper might just be dispatched to collect them and deliver them to the State House. Those legislators that did bow to the inevitable sat fuming in their chambers as the hours ticked by, waiting for the strays to be rounded up.
Publicly or privately, legislators are pointing fingers at first-term House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross. This is not just a cross-chamber kerfuffle. Even members of the House are murmuring about the amount of work yet to be done. Tempers boiled over on the House floor as debate on an abortion-related bill squeaked through on a two-vote margin, after an hours-long interruption while the Democrats attempted to secure votes.
Both chambers met on June 27, and their calendars were loaded. A daunting 247 bills are sitting on the Special Appropriations table, where they must be funded, carried over or die. The atmosphere is poisonous; the Fourth of July imminent. What’s a legislature to do? Both chambers adjourned to the call of the Senate president and House speaker on the 27th, and as of June 30, the chambers were empty. A meeting of the Legislative Council was scheduled for the 30th.
“Legislative time” is an accepted fact of life in Augusta, but how many good legislators, current or potential, are put off from serving because of the amount of time wasted? Efficiency is a challenge, but surely it can be better than this.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
