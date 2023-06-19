Yeah, the budget. There might be some details like that threatening to keep the Maine Legislature in town longer than leadership had hoped, but that does not mean legislators have been idle. Let’s take a look at some other accomplishments already signed, sealed and delivered.
Every legislature has its share of proposals to honor distinguished Mainers, foods, occasions, botanical creatures or geological features, animals, insects or cultures. This year is no exception. In the category of commemorative days, or even weeks, honorees range from the well-known (Margaret Chase Smith Day on Dec. 14, Edmund Muskie Day on March 28) to the relatively obscure (earmuff inventor Chester Greenwood Day, R.B. Hall, composer of marches) Day. Check out MRSA Title 1, Chapter 5 for the full list.
Several commemorative days have been added to the list this year. We will now celebrate Maine Irish Heritage Day on – surprise! – March 17, to recognize the contributions of Irish immigrants to Maine. The people of the state will be “invited and urged to observe this day in suitable places with appropriate activity.” “Suitable places” may be up for debate but “appropriate activity”? A few Irish-related possibilities spring to mind.
We will also celebrate Maine Needham Day, henceforth and forevermore, on the last Saturday in September, and lest you forget, the Governor “shall annually issue a proclamation recognizing the needham’s place in the state’s cultural and culinary traditions.” That’s a heavy load for a needham. State agencies are hereby permitted to “promote Maine Needham Day prior to and on the day,” but (budget hawks, stand down) may only do this “using existing budgeted resources.”
The final commemorative day added to the roster this year is Maine Alewife Day, designated for the “Saturday before Memorial Day each year.” The barbie will be out that weekend anyway, so might as well throw a few alewives on there. The standard rhetoric applies. There will be an “annual proclamation inviting and urging the people of the state to observe this day in suitable places with appropriate activity.”
This could be a problem – at least for the alewife. Surely the only suitable place to celebrate the wee fish would be in its native habitat. Bringing it ashore seems a harsh way to honor it. As for “appropriate activity,” can dining on the honoree be considered appropriate?
If you do decide to honor the alewife by adding it to your BBQ menu, the Department of Marine Resources allows the harvest of “up to 25 fish per day with dip net or hook-and-line, 6:00 a.m. Sunday to 6:00 a.m. Thursday,” as long as the stream in which you fish does not have a commercial harvesting lease.
In addition to special days and weeks, we have a growing list of special “things.” Among Maine’s officially designated symbols are a berry (blue), a cat (coon), a beverage (Moxie), a fossil (no, not John Martin), a gemstone, an herb, a soil, a dessert (blueberry pie) and a treat (whoopie pie).
Legislators have just added granitic pegmatite as the “Maine state rock.” The entire text of the bill reads: “Granitic pegmatite is the official state rock.” At least we are not being urged to think up a suitable place and an appropriate activity to celebrate.
We now have a Maine state butterfly, the “pink-edged Sulphur.” Again, we do not have to do anything to or with it, it just is. But there is a story of intrigue, false starts and heartbreak for a different butterfly as the pink-edged sulphur makes its way into the Maine lawbooks.
A state butterfly was reportedly proposed by two fifth graders in Old Orchard Beach who learned that while some states have state butterflies, Maine did not. Their class took it up with their local state representative, Lori Gramlich, and a bill was drafted and filed.
This is a common point of entry for many an official Maine “thing.” Lives there a legislator who can resist an earnest bunch of kids lobbying a bill in Augusta? It is the perfect opportunity for students to engage in the legislative process and learn how a bill becomes a law. A state butterfly is a small price to pay for a live civics lesson.
Rep. Gramlich’s bill originally elevated the Hessel’s hairstreak to be top butterfly (if that is not a perfect name for a fictional state representative, what is?), but the hairstreak lost out to the sulphur when Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife staff weighed in with information that led to a change of heart, species-wise, for the students.
If you care to nominate a state-something, send your proposal along and we’ll ask Rep. Hessel’s Hairstreak to sponsor the state “thing” of your choosing. To guarantee success, get a kid to make the request. It works like a charm.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.