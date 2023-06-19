State of Maine

Yeah, the budget. There might be some details like that threatening to keep the Maine Legislature in town longer than leadership had hoped, but that does not mean legislators have been idle. Let’s take a look at some other accomplishments already signed, sealed and delivered.

Every legislature has its share of proposals to honor distinguished Mainers, foods, occasions, botanical creatures or geological features, animals, insects or cultures. This year is no exception. In the category of commemorative days, or even weeks, honorees range from the well-known (Margaret Chase Smith Day on Dec. 14, Edmund Muskie Day on March 28) to the relatively obscure (earmuff inventor Chester Greenwood Day, R.B. Hall, composer of marches) Day. Check out MRSA Title 1, Chapter 5 for the full list.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

