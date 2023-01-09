By Jill GoldthwaitUnlike some people we could name, the Maine Legislature trotted smartly through its organizational formalities and opened for business efficiently. Likewise the executive branch, which dispatched with the ceremonial duties of inaugurating Governor Janet Mills for a second term with warmth, grace and poetry.
Opening day of the 131st Maine Legislature was Dec. 7 and was mostly about swearing in the new Legislature; an act to fund Winter Emergency Energy Relief was the one substantive matter. In January, with the organizational details out of the way and bills beginning to roll out of the Office of the Revisor of Statutes, regular business got underway, albeit at a measured pace.
The Legislature met just one day a week for the first three weeks, upping that to two meeting days in the last week of the month. The slow rollout makes perfect sense. A legislative day is not inexpensive, and with legislators only just assigned to committees, there will be little work in the chambers for a while.
By last weekend, 143 bills were in print. Few of them were the sort that grab the public imagination. There are bills of narrow interest (Terms of Trustees of the Phippsburg Cemetery District) or modest design (An Act to Require Manure Bags for Horse-drawn Vehicles). There are mystery bills such as the Act to Amend the Maine Parentage Act Regarding Joinder of Parties. There are perennial favorites including the renaming of two bridges and a turnpike approach road.
Legislators are conscious of your comfort and happiness, proposing bills to ensure access to diaper changing stations in public restrooms, require public restrooms at state parks and anti-pinch sensors on school bus doors, prevention of retaliatory evictions and An Act to Clarify the Allowable Temperature Range in Certain Long-term Care Facilities.
The number of titles referencing cannabis suggests an uneasy relationship with the formerly illegal substance. The state is working its way toward refining early legalization legislation, including the use of medical cannabis by minors, returning a portion of sales tax revenue from cannabis to municipalities (all proceeds now go to the state), and further defining “cannabis paraphernalia” as distinct from other tobacco products.
If you really want to get into the weeds, there is an act to clarify the Cannabis Legalization Act that defines “cartoon” and “matrix,” and removes the prohibition against depicting a human, animal or fruit. Who knew? It specifies testing requirements for “cannabis flower, cannabis trim, cannabis concentrate and cannabis products.” This is way more complicated than in the old days.
One bill likely to attract attention this year is LD 86, An Act to Restore the Former State of Maine Flag. This one was run up the flagpole in the two previous legislative sessions, generating a wave of popular support for the historic, pre-1909 Maine flag with its image of “a pine tree proper” in the center and the North Star with “a mullet of five points, in blue in the upper corner,” generating a flood of T-shirts, hoodies, hats and tote bags bearing its simple and distinctive image.
The Legislature came down in favor of the current flag both times, a more generic blue version with the coat of arms in the center shared by about a dozen other states. The existing flag is said to have been favored by Civil War veterans for its resemblance to their battle flags and for its “Union blue” color.
True, today’s flag has its merits, including a wee moose lying at the base of a pine tree, a “farmer resting on a scythe” and a “seaman, resting on an anchor.” Yet at 50 paces, it would be anyone’s guess whose flag it is. Curiously, from Maine’s original statehood in 1820 to 1901, the state had no flag at all.
As promised by both the Governor and the Legislature as the session convened, Maine’s significant problem with public defenders is addressed in LD 41, an act to increase pay for attorneys providing indigent legal services. Maine is the only state without public defenders, relying instead on private attorneys to provide this service, overseen by the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services.
The bill would almost double attorney pay for indigent services at an annual cost of almost $18 million. There is broad agreement that something needs to be done, whether it is this or another effort to provide these services. The state is required to do so by the U.S. Constitution or the constitution and laws of the state. The lack of attorneys willing to work at the current rate of pay has led to a backlog of cases now called “overwhelming” by Maine’s chief justice, Valerie Stanfill.
It is early days. Bills submitted so far represent less than 10 percent of what will ultimately enter the system. Buckle up.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.