By Jill GoldthwaitUnlike some people we could name, the Maine Legislature trotted smartly through its organizational formalities and opened for business efficiently. Likewise the executive branch, which dispatched with the ceremonial duties of inaugurating Governor Janet Mills for a second term with warmth, grace and poetry.

Opening day of the 131st Maine Legislature was Dec. 7 and was mostly about swearing in the new Legislature; an act to fund Winter Emergency Energy Relief was the one substantive matter. In January, with the organizational details out of the way and bills beginning to roll out of the Office of the Revisor of Statutes, regular business got underway, albeit at a measured pace.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

