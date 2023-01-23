Pop quiz on your knowledge of state government: What is Hessel Hairstreak?
a. A legislator from Oxford County.
b. The security code name for the Senate president.
c. A butterfly.
Yeah, it’s the butterfly. Among the bills in the recently published list of legislation for this session is one to name the Hessel’s Hairstreak the Maine state butterfly. And that’s not all.
Legislators would like to create Maine Needham Day, Irish Heritage Day and Maine Alewife Day, and to designate granitic pegmatite the “Maine state rock.” There are bills to try again to return to Maine’s former pine-tree-and-star flag, or at least allow it to be flown “on certain occasions.”
Over 2,000 bills have been submitted. To date we have language on only about one-tenth of them. For the rest it’s titles only, giving us the opportunity to make up our own ideas of their substance.
“An Act to Amend the Laws of Maine” covers a lot of territory. It could be anything, right? Likewise, a bill to “reform education.” But “An Act to Allow Hitchhiking at Night?” Pretty specific. But who knew it was illegal? There is a bill to “combat unwanted telephone solicitations.” Let the people say amen! There are bills to exempt a lot more items from taxation: diapers, gold and silver coins, broadband equipment, firearms and ammunition, drinking water and pet medications.
There are close to 30 constitutional amendments. Some are at the federal level, such as requiring a balanced federal budget and equal rights, but most are aimed at the state constitution: increasing legislative term limits, public election of Maine constitutional officers (secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general), and the qualifications of electors.
Legislators are offering us a panoply of new rights through these amendments, including the right to a healthy environment, the right to health care, the right to an abortion, the right to bodily autonomy, the right to be free from hunger, the right of privacy, housing as a human right and the strengthening of due process rights.
Sen. Eric Brakey appears to hold the title for most bills submitted, about 75 according to the Legislature’s website. The Senator’s interests are eclectic. Over-the-counter contraception, allowing political parties to opt out of ranked choice voting for primary elections, removing mandatory union fees, allowing burial in biodegradable containers (including tree pods), the use of toy cannon fireworks devices, research into alternative therapeutics, “multiparty fusion tickets” for state and federal political candidates – we could go on.
OK, let’s go on. Sen. Brakey is proposing to remove “good character requirements” from occupational licensing. He has submitted an act to “authorize potential employers to report failure to appear for a job interview to the state.” He would defund public financing for election campaigns and use the money for adult intellectual disability services. He will be a busy legislator this year.
So too will the Education Committee be, whose school bills include offering free milk, requiring a 30-minute lunch period and outdoor recess time, adding civic education, personal finance and traffic safety to the school curriculum, and adding health and physical education to the standards for graduation.
Other education bills reflect the battles being fought across the nation over what can be taught and how to teach it. They cover everything from guns, parental rights, vaccination exemptions and pronoun use to opting out of lockdown drills, opting out of portions of a curriculum, or withdrawing from certain activities.
There are bills about parents’ rights, pupil rights, curriculum transparency, a rating system for books in school libraries, recalling school board members and requiring school board approval of superintendent rules and administrative procedures. There is a bill to “help students understand their sense of self-worth.” There is a bill to “eliminate critical race theory, social emotional learning and diversity, equity and inclusion from school curricula.”
There is an act “Regarding the Rights of Parents to Withdraw Their Children from Public School Classes or Activities that Include Controversial Viewpoints.” And when that child completes his or her controversy-free education and steps out into a world where there is nothing but controversy? What then?
Instead of shielding our children from controversies, how about teaching them to think through them? To learn to evaluate sources of information and prepare to engage in a conversation in which there are different points of view in a thoughtful and civil way.
As these bills are drafted by the mighty Revisor’s Office, we will learn more about their intent and their value to public discussion. If you have an opinion about any of them, call your local legislator, send written testimony to public hearings or appear in public or by Zoom to add your voice. Whatever you do, don’t sit back and do nothing. Hessel Hairstreak is watching you.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.