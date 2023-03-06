State of Maine

It is feeling very Maine-y this month, the way winter should be. Generous doses of puffy snow have arrived with only enough time in between for weary plow drivers to catch a quick nap. The skis and snowshoes are out, and the last of our feral children, those who are not perpetually glued to their cell phones, are out rolling around in the snow.

The cell-obsessed youth may not be aware that it has snowed, but they do know they are not being rousted out of the house and prodded toward a school bus. They are being left in peace to Fortnight their heads off undisturbed. Happy. The only wrinkle in the winter program was the storm that came during school vacation week. Bah! Yellow flags flew all over the playing field. Only a cheat of a snowstorm would show up when there is no school anyway.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

