It is feeling very Maine-y this month, the way winter should be. Generous doses of puffy snow have arrived with only enough time in between for weary plow drivers to catch a quick nap. The skis and snowshoes are out, and the last of our feral children, those who are not perpetually glued to their cell phones, are out rolling around in the snow.
The cell-obsessed youth may not be aware that it has snowed, but they do know they are not being rousted out of the house and prodded toward a school bus. They are being left in peace to Fortnight their heads off undisturbed. Happy. The only wrinkle in the winter program was the storm that came during school vacation week. Bah! Yellow flags flew all over the playing field. Only a cheat of a snowstorm would show up when there is no school anyway.
Legislators dodged the storms, darting in and out of Augusta as weather permitted. The Revisor’s Office is nearing the halfway mark with over 1,000 bills drafted. So far, LD 644, the bill to include cats in “animal trespass” laws, is getting the most attention.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Vicki Doudera, has her work cut out for her. There is a serious issue here, which any bird lover will tell you. Government agencies that follow these things enumerate the multiple threats against birds, quite aside from feline menace, that have caused hundreds of bird species to be listed as threatened or endangered. Estimates of bird deaths of feline origin range from 1 billion to 2.4 billion.
Over half of those deaths are allegedly caused by unhoused cats, but that still leaves Fluffy guilty as charged for many millions of bird deaths per year. One MDI cat, splayed out on a bench the sun had cleared of snow, had this to say: “Meow.”
Rep. Doudera marveled at the Maine law that precipitated the current debate in which cats, in a 2011 law, were categorically excluded from the definition of “animals.” But do cats deserve this coveted distinction? Many would say yes.
Cats have a unique reputation within the animal kingdom. They engage life on their own terms, commandeering a lap one minute and stalking off to a secret hiding place the next. Cats can be “trained,” if they are in the mood, or at least to humor you now and then, but not like a ball-fetching dog.
Cows can be fenced, pigs can be penned, dogs can be taught not to wander, but cats? The idea of controlling the whereabouts of a cat outdoors is a non-starter. A self-respecting cat fastened to a leash will tip itself over, feet in the air, and there it will remain, so walking a cat on a leash means dragging the cat along on its back, painful for the cat and humiliating for the human. An outdoor enclosure meant for a cat must be big enough for the cat to stroll around, tamper-proof from a cat’s perspective, and equipped with security alarms so you can discover, when you find the cat in a nearby tree, exactly how it escaped.
They are called “mysterious,” “quirky,” “independent,” more closely related to their wild forebears than dogs are to wolves. They show affection to their humans but may reject anything other than a brief scratch behind the ears. And when we say “reject” we mean “bite.”
An indoor cat can seem quite content with its circumstances, regarding the outside world as seen through a window like a big-screen TV. An outside cat will be hard to convert to the indoor variety. Once it has spent time outdoors on its own, keeping it in will result in incessant yowling and scratching on doors and windows as it longs for the great outdoors. If you are persuaded by Rep. Doudera’s well-reasoned bill, you had best start your baby cat out with the indoor life.
Another bill showing compassion for our fellow creatures is LD 970, An Act to Provide for the Humane Treatment of Chickens. A concept draft, the bill in its entirety reads: “This bill proposes to provide for the humane treatment of chickens.” Fluffy slippers for tired chicken feet? Heated henhouses at the end of a long day scratching in the dirt?
Or is it meant to address overcrowding in a production facility or a lifetime of confinement in a cage not much bigger than the bird itself? The bill notation “By Request” suggests the sponsor is not all that committed to chicken contentment, and it will be the task of the requesting party to elaborate on just what “humane treatment” means in chicken terms.
If trespassing cats and ill-treated chickens are getting the headlines, the 131st Legislature has not yet hit its stride.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
