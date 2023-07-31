State of Maine

They’re out! The Maine Legislature has left town “sine die,” Latin for “all in and all done.” They did not go gentle into that good night.

The Democrats’ decision to opt for an infrequently attempted majority budget took the anticipated first regular session adjournment date of June 21 off the books. Chamber sessions and committee meetings went on and on, sometimes into the wee hours, but still they could not conclude.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

