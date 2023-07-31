They’re out! The Maine Legislature has left town “sine die,” Latin for “all in and all done.” They did not go gentle into that good night.
The Democrats’ decision to opt for an infrequently attempted majority budget took the anticipated first regular session adjournment date of June 21 off the books. Chamber sessions and committee meetings went on and on, sometimes into the wee hours, but still they could not conclude.
Now legislators have gone home, exhausted and disenchanted, to tally up their wins and losses. Stand by for the mailing from your local rep saying what a privilege it was to serve you, enumerating their victories and those of their party, ending with the inevitable “there’s more work to be done.”
One wonders: Do they really think the public believes these missives? They are laden with formulaic language from an institution ill-disposed to offer anything fresh or new. Too risky. Most communications about legislative work are drafted by party staff and tweaked for the benefit of a legislator’s district. Does anyone write their own newsletter? Probably not.
We have received so many of these contacts from our government representatives that we could all be political speechwriters. The Washington tagline “My fellow Americans” has become a standing joke. Most “fellow Americans” have a lifestyle quite unlike an elected representative, at least at the federal level. Health insurance? Shouldn’t a “fellow American” have that?
In representative-speak, a bill with strong bilateral support is touted as a major bipartisan achievement, even if on all other matters the parties are refusing to speak to each other. A bill that passes, but without universal support, is always couched as “not perfect but better than nothing …” A bill out of favor with one party or the other? There is no limit to the scorn heaped upon it by opponents. Legislators pay homage to our democracy in words, but not in deeds.
In the fracas that took 15 separate votes to elect a U.S. House speaker in 2022, one recalcitrant Republican who refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy pointed out that it was one of the few times in his term that members of the House were on the floor, debating an issue in public view.
Mostly, it is a member of Congress giving a speech to an empty chamber, in which cameras are not permitted to scan the unoccupied seats. Congressmen gather only to cast votes, the outcome of which is preordained. All the debating and deal-making takes place elsewhere, behind closed doors.
The Maine Legislature has its own problems. It is changing, and not for the better. Though much more of its work is more accessible, or at least more visible, to the public than it is in Washington, plenty goes on in caucus rooms in Augusta where the public is rarely, if ever, present.
There were some seriously weird alliances this session, with some Republicans joining forces with Governor Janet Mills on opposing a bill to restrict foreign money in Maine elections while others in their party led the charge to ban those contributions.
There are systemic issues within the Maine Legislature leading old fogeys to lament that it is “just not the same.” The failure to achieve a timely adjournment is one of them. The exceedingly flawed property tax stabilization bill from the 130th Legislature is another. It has been repealed by the 131st, but geez Louise, how did it get passed in the first place?
There is the inconsistency, where committees recommend passage of a bill but members flip their votes on the floor, breaking the sacred trust of loyalty to a policy committee’s decision and killing bills the committee as a whole supported. Where are the statesmen?
OK, it might be an outsized comparison, but Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham and Sen. George Mitchell? They share some traits. Elected Republican caucus leader in his third term, Faulkingham is a steady hand. Mitchell is the same. The hallmark for both is the ability to listen. Really listen, not fake listen.
Sen. Mitchell, in a spectacular display of talent, dignity, patience and persistence, proved his mettle in peace negotiations in Ireland. Yes, the stakes are not quite that high in the Maine Legislature, but Rep. Faulkingham has approached his post with something of the same attitude as Sen. Mitchell, inviting cross-party relationships by respectfully hearing out colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Big pond or little, it is a model of how opposing entities, even if they disagree deeply, can work together for the common good, and it is sorely needed.
The extent to which legislative bodies have raised walls around what used to be a public process is a diminishment of our democracy. “Of the people, by the people for the people” is becoming “without the people.”