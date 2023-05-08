State of Maine

This one’s for all you political nerds out there. (RF, looking at you!) Governor Janet Mills and Democrat legislative leaders are being sued by William Clardy, an unsuccessful candidate from Augusta for a seat in the Maine House in the 2022 election. Sitting Republican legislators Shelley Rudnicki and Randall Greenwood have joined the suit. It is over a practice of the Legislature that is not exactly common, but has been used occasionally over the years to enable the timely passage of a state budget.

The entire state budget is passed in a bill that must follow the same process as any other bill. Bills take effect 90 days after a Legislature adjourns, which usually means sometime in September for a Legislature that adjourns in early June. However, the state fiscal year ends June 30, so a budget must pass — and the Legislature must adjourn — by the end of March to authorize spending for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

