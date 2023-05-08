This one’s for all you political nerds out there. (RF, looking at you!) Governor Janet Mills and Democrat legislative leaders are being sued by William Clardy, an unsuccessful candidate from Augusta for a seat in the Maine House in the 2022 election. Sitting Republican legislators Shelley Rudnicki and Randall Greenwood have joined the suit. It is over a practice of the Legislature that is not exactly common, but has been used occasionally over the years to enable the timely passage of a state budget.
The entire state budget is passed in a bill that must follow the same process as any other bill. Bills take effect 90 days after a Legislature adjourns, which usually means sometime in September for a Legislature that adjourns in early June. However, the state fiscal year ends June 30, so a budget must pass — and the Legislature must adjourn — by the end of March to authorize spending for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.
If that does not happen, all is not lost. The Maine Constitution provides that a bill may pass as “emergency legislation” if it receives a two-thirds vote in favor, in which case the bill takes effect as soon as it is passed. Most years, this is how it happens. The Legislature allows the 90-day deadline to slide by, triggering the requirement for a two-thirds vote.
Negotiations to reach two-thirds are fraught. Now the minority party has real leverage. Both sides hold out for prized particulars, but almost always legislators manage to reach an agreement. The stakes are high if they do not. No budget agreement before July 1 means a state “shutdown.” Employees cannot be paid, new programs cannot start up, and some basic services cannot continue. It’s a big deal.
Emergency legislation must carry a preamble to a bill that asserts that it is “critically important that this legislation take effect before the expiration of the 90-day period” and that “in the judgment of the Legislature, these facts create an emergency within the meaning of the Constitution of Maine and require the … legislation as immediately necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health and safety…” The Maine Constitution is not clear on what constitutes an emergency.
Even though it is perfectly legal, a “majority budget” is much maligned. It requires what some consider a subterfuge, namely the abrupt adjournment of a session in which much work remains to be done, and the subsequent reconvening in “special session” to address all the remaining bills. A special session may be convened at the call of a majority of both parties or by the governor. This year, Republicans declined to join the call for a special session, so Governor Mills did so, citing “the need to resolve many legislative matters pending at the time of the adjournment of the First Regular Session…”
The Portland Press Herald reported that in 1940, in a similar circumstance, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled in favor of the governor at the time, saying: “The Governor alone is the judge of the necessity for such action, which is not subject to review.”
Republican leadership has not joined the current lawsuit. Legislators know that today’s minority could be tomorrow’s majority, a majority that may want to avail itself of the same tactics when in control. This is one reason why calling a Legislature to account is not common. Legislatures write the rules and laws, arranging the political process to their liking. In the case of “emergency” legislation, the Legislature creates both the crisis and the solution.
An “emergency” also allows bills to be submitted after deadline. The Maine Constitution limits bills that may be introduced after deadline to “budgetary matters,” governor’s bills, legislation authorized by policy committees or “legislation of an emergency nature…” Once again, “emergency” is loosely defined and sanctioned by the application of the emergency preamble to pretty much any bill.
The brakes may be applied by the Legislative Council, since after deadline bills must be approved for consideration by this group of 10 legislative leaders, but the application of the emergency designation frequently does not pass the straight face test. This puts one in mind of a State House myth that long ago, when the House of Representatives had a rule that they could not work beyond 9 p.m., if the time approached and furious debate was ongoing, someone simply hung a coat over the clock and the work went on.
These legislative work-arounds are rarely challenged, since they smooth out the sticking points in an often cumbersome process. It will be interesting to see how our Supreme Court rules on the matter. If the 1940 precedent prevails, the Maine Legislature will sail on. If not, it may require more creative rulemaking to keep the legislative workload moving.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
