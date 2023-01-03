Committee assignments have been announced for the impending legislative session. Legislators have ideas about what committee they want or deserve, but there are not enough prime spots to go around.
The headline committee is Appropriations, followed by Taxation, Transportation, Health and Education. All the standing committees do important work, but some are not the stairway to the stars, so a legislator with aspirations may get a bit disputatious about certain assignments. On the other hand, some legislative districts are tailor-made for particular committees. Downeast coast? Marine Resources. The County? Agriculture. Piscataquis? Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
The majority party in each chamber gets the chair’s seat; the minority party’s committee leader is the “ranking member.” Hancock County legislators got a good distribution of committee assignments. Senator Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) will be Senate chair of the Taxation Committee. She will also continue to serve on the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, on which she held a seat for her two terms in the House.
She has become deeply knowledgeable about that committee’s portfolio, but Taxation is a big assignment and chairing it is even bigger, so it is hard to see that she will be able to weigh in with the Energy Committee regularly, but if anyone can do it, it would be the hard-working and conscientious Grohoski. Republican Micky Carmichael, entering his second term in the House, will also serve on Taxation.
Representative Lynne Williams (D-Bar Harbor) will also hold a chair’s seat; for her it will be as House chair of the Transportation Committee. It is the only policy committee with its own budget, adding an extra dimension to the committee’s work. The other policy committees are funded through the general fund by the Appropriations Committee.
Maine is a geographically large state, so road conditions are of great interest to Mainers who commute to work, regularly drive long distances, or have to transport essential products into or out of their areas. Williams served on the Transportation Committee in her first legislative term and takes the chair as she enters her second. It has historically been a male-dominated committee, but not exclusively.
Hancock County first-termer Nina Milliken of Blue Hill was appointed to Criminal Justice and Public Safety, and Mark Worth (D-Ellsworth) to Education and Cultural Affairs. Freshman Holly Eaton of Deer Isle will have a seat on Marine Resources, a logical assignment for one whose hometown and family are deeply active in Maine fisheries.
The Maine Legislature has a standing committee on Labor and Housing, within whose jurisdiction falls affordable housing and homelessness. Rep. Ron Russell of Verona Island will serve on that committee. Now the presiding officers of the House and Senate for the new Legislature have created a Joint Select Committee on Housing to address Maine’s “housing crisis.” The Select Committee is meant to further the work of last session’s Commission to Increase Housing Opportunities.
No Hancock County legislator has a seat on the Housing committee, although coastal towns are where the housing crunch is felt most acutely. Humph! Several towns on the Hancock County coast have enacted or are considering limitations on short term rentals, which have helped drive up the cost of year-round housing.
Nor do we have any local seats on the mighty Appropriations Committee. In fact, 12 of the 13 seats on the most powerful legislative committee are held by legislators in the southern quarter of the state. Just one seat is a squeak north of that, on the latitude of Bangor. No legislator living north, east or west of Bangor serves on that committee.
This also reflects the composition of legislative leadership. Other than Democrat Troy Jackson, Senate president from Allagash, and Republican Senate leader Trey Stewart from Presque Isle, the other eight leaders are all from south of that magical Bangor line. At least we’ve got Republican Billy Bob Faulkingham, House minority leader, in eastern Hancock County.
Yes, an increasing percentage of Maine’s population inhabits the southernmost part of our state, but the sparsely populated north, east and west are still Maine, and our economic development, health and education challenges are a harder nut to crack than those in the Greater Portland area. Yet no one who knows those challenges firsthand serves on Appropriations.
Maybe our summer visitors don’t know how much is beyond Maine’s coast, but it is downright painful when our own political leaders do not take care to involve all parts of our state in the decisions that will shape the future for all of us.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.