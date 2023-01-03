State of Maine

Committee assignments have been announced for the impending legislative session. Legislators have ideas about what committee they want or deserve, but there are not enough prime spots to go around.

The headline committee is Appropriations, followed by Taxation, Transportation, Health and Education. All the standing committees do important work, but some are not the stairway to the stars, so a legislator with aspirations may get a bit disputatious about certain assignments. On the other hand, some legislative districts are tailor-made for particular committees. Downeast coast? Marine Resources. The County? Agriculture. Piscataquis? Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

