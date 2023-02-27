Human rights are considered to be “fundamental rights … inherent to all human beings.” The Oxford Dictionary defines them as rights “believed to belong justifiably to every person.” That’s birth to death, all over the world, despite cultural differences. It is with that in mind that we examine a list of additional “rights” being proposed in Augusta this session.
To begin, it should be noted that there are no bills proposing to take rights away. It is all about adding rights. A bit of Googling soon reveals that what constitutes basic human rights is in the eye of the beholder. A search reveals the following possibilities: “What are the four basic human rights?” “What are the eight basic human rights?” “What are the 10 basic human rights?” “What are the 12 human rights?” “What are the 30 basic human rights?”
Then there are search possibilities like these: “What are the five basic human rights in the U.S.?” “What are three rights only for U.S. citizens?” These questions belie the concept of basic rights as being for humans everywhere. They are special rights, just for us. There are other search questions asking what is the most important human right, also a contradiction in terms since if human rights are “inherent to all human beings,” how can one be more important than the others?
Article 1, Section 1 of the Maine Constitution describes “natural rights” in Maine as follows: “All people are born equally free and independent, and have certain natural, inherent and unalienable rights, among which are those of enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and of pursuing and obtaining safety and happiness.”
The Constitution goes on to address religious rights, freedom of speech, unreasonable searches, the rights of persons accused, discrimination, cruel or unusual punishment, the right of petition, the right to keep and bear arms, the right of redress for injury, trial by jury, the consent of the people to taxation, and the prohibition of “titles of nobility.” (Looking at you, John Martin.)
With a tip of our mixed metaphorical hat to the deep philosophical waters into which we are dipping our toes, what rights would legislators like to add to those now existing? A bill of rights for temporary workers. A parental bill of rights. A right to health care. A right to bodily autonomy. A right to abortion. A right to housing (two proposals on this one). A right to be free from hunger. A right of privacy.
There are expansions or revisions of existing rights, too. These include proposed amendments to the laws governing “the right to counsel for juveniles,” improving “Maine’s system for protecting Sixth Amendment (speedy trial, right to a lawyer, impartial jury of peers) rights,” updating the Mane Human Rights Act “with respect to gender identity,” strengthening the due process rights of people in law enforcement custody, protecting “a woman’s right to withdraw consent for an abortion,” and extending the Maine Civil Rights Act to “actions that cause emotional distress or fear of violence.”
Proposed expansions to Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms would allow discharging a firearm on private property within 500 feet of a school “in certain circumstances,” and the “exemption of firearms and ammunition from taxation” to “improve, protect and defend the right to bear arms.”
Some of these bills are drafted, while some currently exist by title only. Since the “Declaration of Rights” exists in Maine’s Constitution, bills proposing to establish new rights will require constitutional amendments. The Legislature must approve resolutions proposing such amendments by a two-thirds vote “of the members present in both chambers” and then “that resolution must be submitted to the people for a referendum at the next general election.”
According to maine.gov, the Constitution of Maine has been amended 175 times through 2021, the first time being in 1834. 2021 was the year Maine voters passed the “right to food” amendment, the first state in the country to do so.
Maine voters do not have a process for initiating constitutional amendments. Referendums are a tricky business. On one hand, they are a path open to anyone with a legislative bee in their bonnet and enough time, energy and money to propose and defend their idea. On the other hand, they are driven by a focus on a narrow issue without regard to the attention legislators must give to the broader context.
In Maine, citizens must persuade a legislator to submit a bill to get the process started. Once that happens, they can and do provide plenty of help to get it passed, both within the legislature and, if successful in the State House, on the statewide ballot that follows. Interested? Follow the work of the Judiciary Committee this session.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.