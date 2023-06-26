If you were standing on the train platform, hanky out, ready to wave goodbye to the first year of the 131st Legislature, you might have gotten there too early. This is proving a difficult year for the Legislature to get out of Dodge.
The current Legislature convened on Dec. 7, a day that may not live in infamy but does mark the start of a legislature having some trouble saying goodbye. Scheduled to adjourn by June 21, it has blown by that date and staggers on as of this writing.
Technically speaking, the Legislature already adjourned on March 30. Majority Democrats opted to pull the trigger on the first regular session in order to pass a majority budget and start the 90-day meter running so their budget would take effect by the July 1 start of the new fiscal year. Immediately thereafter, they reconvened in special session, which one could argue did not have to meet the constitutional first session adjournment date.
Nonetheless, there are good reasons why a June 21 adjournment was still the goal. A session is a grueling event, especially in the last weeks. Legislators are short on sleep, short on patience and generally running out of steam. Summer has come. The Fourth of July is a week away. Everybody wants to go home.
The final week of a legislature is a white-knuckle affair. Leadership has issued deadlines for committees to get their bills voted out, but not every deadline is met. Bills are piling up in the chambers, coming up and getting tabled, as legislators try to wring a few more votes out of their colleagues or dash to the Revisor’s Office to hustle up an amendment.
It is a time when leadership must show the stuff they’re made of. Consisting of the presiding officers (House speaker and Senate president) and the four party leaders of each chamber (the majority and minority leader and assistants), they are a uniquely powerful band of 10.
The end of the session may be crunch time, but strategizing for a timely adjournment begins in the early days. From the beginning of a session, leadership is calibrating the number of bills submitted, the speed at which they are being referred to committee, the public hearing schedule, work sessions and the number of bills being disposed of in committee – either killed off (with a unanimous Ought Not to Pass vote) or sent to the floor for action by the full Legislature.
Even when all the bills are out of committee, the work of leadership is not done. Every bill that reaches the third floor must be voted on by both House and Senate. The House has a consent calendar, on which bills not expected to meet opposition on the floor are clumped together and voted in batches. (Bills objected to can be “set aside” for individual vote.) The Senate has no such thing; every bill gets an individual vote.
Many bills have a narrow focus or are not controversial and come out of committee with a unanimous Ought to Pass recommendation. They usually sail through quickly on the floor. Bills that come on a deeply divided committee vote or are inherently controversial are another story.
These bills come out late in the session after multiple work sessions in committee, with attempts to develop an amended version that can garner a strong committee vote unsuccessful. One public hearing, on an abortion bill, lasted for 19 hours. The same debates from the committee are then reenacted on the floor, often at great length. It is the last stand for an ardent sponsor or supporters, and they are not about to give up without a fight.
Many legislators and long-time observers are laying this year’s delay in adjournment at the feet of House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross. In her final year in the House and her first year as speaker, the buck will stop in her office – whether she deserves it or not. Republicans in both the House and Senate have been murmuring about the session running late. One experienced legislator was quoted as saying it was “the worst I’ve seen in terms of backloaded work.”
In Talbot Ross’s defense, the House is more than four times the size of the Senate, with all the attendant difficulties of herding that many more cats. The presiding officers must be equal parts persuaders and enforcers, but at the end of a session, the whip must be cracked. Every extra day in Augusta costs taxpayers as much as $50,000.
With fatigue and frustration mounting, the Legislature is not doing its best work. The end days are never pretty. Getting stuck on overtime leaves a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. It’s time to finish up and go home.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
