“Rabid groundhog bites Brunswick town councilor.” What will they think of next? That Bangor Daily News headline suggests just one of the indignities to which local officials are subjected. It is not enough that they, their heirs, assigns and the horse they rode in on are chastised, mocked and reviled at every turn. Now even the groundhogs are after them.
Local government is closest to the people. A selectman or town councilor knows many of his or her constituents personally, for better or worse. Constituent contact is part of daily life as selectmen move around the community. Most random contacts are benign in nature; many are downright pleasant. Others are making local officials question their choice of community service.
Aside from the increasingly hostile tone of some members of our communities, enough of us are willing to give it a go and serve in public office. But even in communities that still honor civil discourse, there are challenges to town government as it operates in Maine, challenges sufficient to make one wonder whether it is possible to administer municipal government the way we do now.
A municipal official, be it a selectman or a councilor, is essentially a volunteer who runs for office and, if elected, enters a world previously unimagined. There is no training program to serve in public office. It is a job undertaken by the seat of one’s pants, and the very best intentions are not always enough to succeed.
Government “of the people, by the people, for the people” is a founding value of our nation, but a nation, or even a small community, is now complex beyond what the founding fathers could have imagined. No matter how successful local government has been over the decades or the centuries, state government often thinks it could be better.
State legislators who have not served in local office do not understand the implications of legislation they propose and the impact it will have on Maine communities. Local officials had to take it into their own hands to help pass a constitutional amendment that offers some protection against state mandates that cost towns money.
Land use ordinances, life safety codes and comprehensive plans are both challenging and expensive to develop and administer. They are also fraught with legal issues well beyond the capacity of many volunteer town officials and their staff, if they have any, to avoid and defend. No matter how hard a town works to create sound ordinances, someone will find a way around them.
Adding to the problems of grassroots governance is the reality that most people do not participate in our participatory democracy. In the town meeting form of government, hailed as the purest form of democracy, usually well short of 50 percent of the voters attend. Community members who stay home (or, in their defense, are sick or at work or … ) may disagree after the fact with actions taken at the meeting, but when it’s over, it’s over.
In addition, as local budgets climb, governing bodies and warrant committees that spend months studying the issues prior to town meeting are thwarted by attendees who challenge every budget line even though they may be seeing that budget for the very first time. Citizens have the right to know what is in the budget and why, but it is difficult to explain the complexities of current budgets on the spot to people seeing it for the very first time.
That is why, when a town budget gets up to double-digit millions of dollars and many people attending town meeting have not studied that budget before town meeting, things can go sideways. Local officials are obliged to follow the will of the voters, no matter their opinion of the wisdom of the decision. But that is not all that different from a town council that ignores the advice of its professional staff. This is government by the people, but how does it work for the people?
Town meeting is sacrosanct. It is unlikely that communities where it exists would agree to give it up. But self-governance cannot succeed when only a small percentage of people participate and the rest take to social media express their disapproval of every action taken.
Successful self-governance is not just a privilege, it is a job. It asks a lot of townspeople and depends on their willingness to take on the many tasks required, be it running for office, serving on a committee or simply becoming sufficiently informed to be able to cast an intelligent vote.
Our communities all have their share of rabid groundhogs ready to bite elected officials at the least provocation. Elected officials are doing your work for you for little or no pay. Don’t be a rabid groundhog.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.