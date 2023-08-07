State of Maine

“Rabid groundhog bites Brunswick town councilor.” What will they think of next? That Bangor Daily News headline suggests just one of the indignities to which local officials are subjected. It is not enough that they, their heirs, assigns and the horse they rode in on are chastised, mocked and reviled at every turn. Now even the groundhogs are after them.

Local government is closest to the people. A selectman or town councilor knows many of his or her constituents personally, for better or worse. Constituent contact is part of daily life as selectmen move around the community. Most random contacts are benign in nature; many are downright pleasant. Others are making local officials question their choice of community service.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.