State of Maine

After a recent column that compared primary health care providers to “imaginary friends,” a phone call came that was too good not to share. An old acquaintance reported that her granddaughter had two imaginary friends, named Lucy and Plucy.

One day the woman was out in the yard pushing her granddaughter on the swing. “Whatever happened to Lucy and Plucy?” she asked. “We haven’t seen them around for a while.” “Oh,” replied the granddaughter with nonchalance, “they moved to ‘Assachusetts.’”

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

Tags

Recommended for you