Congressionally Directed Spending, often known as “earmarks,” is back. Suspended in 2011 after egregious misuse by members of Congress raised the scent of pork in Washington, D.C., the program was revived in 2021. In the Senate it is CDS; in the House of Representatives, it is officially called Community Project Funding.

CDS is a program through which individual members of Congress review proposals brought forward by their constituents. The rationale is that congressional representatives know better what is important for their state than does a body of elected officials from all over the country. The Senate Appropriations Committee puts it this way: “This is an important way that Senators can advocate for programs critical to the nation, their constituents and their states.”

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

