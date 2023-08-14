Congressionally Directed Spending, often known as “earmarks,” is back. Suspended in 2011 after egregious misuse by members of Congress raised the scent of pork in Washington, D.C., the program was revived in 2021. In the Senate it is CDS; in the House of Representatives, it is officially called Community Project Funding.
CDS is a program through which individual members of Congress review proposals brought forward by their constituents. The rationale is that congressional representatives know better what is important for their state than does a body of elected officials from all over the country. The Senate Appropriations Committee puts it this way: “This is an important way that Senators can advocate for programs critical to the nation, their constituents and their states.”
The benefit to the congressmen who advanced projects was readily discernible: votes. Who wouldn’t support the senator or representative who delivered much-needed cash to a local project? Proposals are limited to governmental and nonprofit entities.
Emblematic of the downfall of earmarks was the “Bridge to Nowhere,” a project that would have connected Ketchikan, Alaska, (population about 8,000) to Gravina Island (population 50 and home of the Ketchikan International Airport). The bridge would have replaced existing ferry service at a projected cost of $398 million in 2005. The outcry from the public was sufficient that earmark spending was laid to rest for a decade.
The deadline for requests this year was in late winter. House members are limited to a total of 15 requests across all appropriations bills. The total of all House requests may not exceed “one half of one percent of discretionary spending.” For the Senate, it is capped at 1 percent. Both senators and representatives must publicly post all requests they receive and certify that neither they nor their immediate families would benefit financially from the proposal.
The public can be forgiven for being skeptical when CDS came back, as were some members of Congress themselves. So how is it going so far? Looking at Maine, the process seems defensible.
The offices of Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Angus King worked closely together on many CDS requests. A proposal benefits from being accepted by both offices rather than just one. Staff from the senators’ offices visited some project sites jointly, expediting the workload and sending a positive message about collaboration.
Looking at the lists of requests forwarded by our senators to the Appropriations Committee, they address many basic needs of Hancock County communities. Sen. Collins supported proposals for the Hancock County Emergency Operations Center, a hazardous waste collection facility, a fire station addition and fire safety upgrades, the modernization of the Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital Emergency Department and the “optimization and digitization” of a vessel for Maine Maritime Academy. There was plenty of overlap with proposals supported by Sen. King, significantly increasing their chances of passage.
A House member, Rep. Jared Golden, was limited to 15 Community Project Funding requests. Sen. Collins submitted 280 requests; Sen. King 233. Maine has been competitive in the earmark process. A senator’s party (majority or minority), committee assignments and longevity in office all contribute to their ability to draw down discretionary money for their states.
Sen. Collins’ role as vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee has put her at third in the Senate for earmarks, with just over $366 million in the Senate Appropriations bills this year. Independent Sen. King broke into the top 20 list for the first time, being awarded $227.3 million in earmarks.
Mind you, those figures are on the Senate side only. The Appropriations bills have yet to be voted on in the House, where their fate is not certain. Sen. Collins was instrumental in getting 12 of the 13 Appropriations bills through the Senate, no mean feat. As often as not in recent years, Congress has had to scramble together an “omnibus” Appropriations bill when they were not able to pass separate bills in time to keep government functioning.
Republicans have decried earmark spending but they have plenty of requests in, too, yet some House conservatives are threatening to oppose the bills passed by the Senate in an effort to reduce overall spending. If that happens, Maine could lose out on $600 million in discretionary funds. Those who want to cut congressional spending should identify just where they would do so.
Our senators have done yeoman’s work on our behalf, with nary a bridge to nowhere in sight. Their staffers must examine hundreds of requests and prepare briefings on all of them for their bosses to examine. They, too, deserve our thanks. The integrity of the CDS process depends on members of Congress being diligent and thoughtful in their discretionary funding decisions. With few sources of funding for many essential community projects, Maine is a leader in responsible discretionary spending.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.