As of last weekend, 1,389 bills were in print in the Maine Legislature. The anticipated total is over 2,000, so we have a way to go before they are all published documents. There are 186 legislators, so that means an average of about a dozen bills per legislator. Actual bill submissions range far from that average.

Members of leadership, influential amongst the rank and file, are highly sought after as bill sponsors. If their name is on the bill jacket as prime sponsor, or even as a cosponsor, the bill is in good starting position.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

