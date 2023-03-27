As of last weekend, 1,389 bills were in print in the Maine Legislature. The anticipated total is over 2,000, so we have a way to go before they are all published documents. There are 186 legislators, so that means an average of about a dozen bills per legislator. Actual bill submissions range far from that average.
Members of leadership, influential amongst the rank and file, are highly sought after as bill sponsors. If their name is on the bill jacket as prime sponsor, or even as a cosponsor, the bill is in good starting position.
From the list of bills submitted by last December’s deadline, Senate President Troy Jackson had the most titles in at 79. Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli has 15, and the assistant majority leader, Sen. Matthea Daughtry, has 39. Senate Republican Leader Trey Stewart filed 45 bill titles and Assistant Republican Leader Sen. Lisa Keim had 20. That’s 198 bill requests for Senate leadership.
House districts are smaller than Senate districts, but that does not mean that representatives submit fewer bills. House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross was not far behind the Senate president, filing 60 bill requests. House Majority Leader Maureen Terry filed 29, while Assistant Majority Leader Kristen Cloutier filed a mere five, making her one of the most restrained legislators in proposing legislation. House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham had 14 bill requests and Assistant Republican Leader Amy Arata had 10. For the entire Legislature, that’s 230 for majority Democrats and 89 for minority Republicans.
So what? How does any of this forensic evidence illuminate the inner workings of our state Legislature? The minority party submits fewer bills, not just because they are fewer in number but because passing minority legislation can be an uphill battle. Minority legislation will pass, but the policy world is circumscribed. Majority members will certainly support minority bills that are town-specific, or that do not have political implications, but when it comes to broad policy the majority will exercise its ability to call the shots.
Legislators who submit a lot of bills have a logistical problem. Legislators who have come close to matching leadership output, like Sens. Erik Brakey (75 bills) and Joseph Baldacci (66 bills), now must pay the piper. To prepare all that testimony, follow different bills through different committees, get to public hearings and follow up at work sessions is impossible.
Though the sponsor’s enthusiasm may have been high when their bills were going into the Revisor’s Office, it is not possible to tend out on that many bills. Committees are never pleased when a sponsor is not available to participate. Legislators with carefully considered goals are more likely to be selective about the bills they submit, then give each bill its due.
Whoever wins an election can (and does) claim that they have the support of the public for the positions on which they campaigned. The trouble is that if the majority wins by a slim margin, plenty of voters did not agree with majority policy and will be feeling disenfranchised by a majority that pushes through a legislative agenda that ignores the rest of the voters.
This is on display now as the budget process moves forward in Augusta. There was an effort made to get agreement on a budget for the upcoming two years, but not every issue could be resolved. Now majority Democrats are planning to vote in a budget without Republican support.
Despite cries that this is foul play, invoking smoke-filled rooms, late night deals and the ever-popular claim of having a budget “rammed down our throats,” it is perfectly regular procedure. The budget is a bill like any other bill, and like any other bill it takes effect 90 days after final enactment. The trouble is that with a budget, that is too late. The fiscal year begins before the 90-day waiting period has passed, so the budget must be passed as emergency legislation, which means it can take effect immediately after passing.
Adding the “emergency preamble” to a bill takes a two-thirds vote, so unless the majority party holds two-thirds of the seats, it does not have enough votes to designate the budget as emergency legislation and it does not take effect for 90 days, meaning anything provided for in the budget is not available until some time in September. That means many departments do not have the funds to fulfill their missions, since funds provided in the budget are not available to be spent.
This is why most legislatures have let that 90-day, drop-dead date slip by and then worked furiously to hold on to their legislative priorities while soliciting enough support among the minority to get a budget passed in the spring as an emergency. It gives the minority a strong bargaining position.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
