There are still plenty of tourists around, but it’s different in September. Kids are back at school; visitors are slower and quieter. There are parking spaces, food in the grocery stores and the sidewalks are navigable. The ponds are placid and warm. A lone swimmer near a quiet shore is joined by a curious loon who paddles just a few feet away, gives a throaty gurgle or two, then dives and vanishes.
The Maine Legislature is at ease, too. The full Legislature won’t be back until January; now it’s all about occasional committee meetings, one or two a week. This week the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee met, and there was a joint meeting of the Consensus Economic Forecasting Commission and the Revenue Forecasting Committee.
Next week picks up. Housing, Veterans and Legal Affairs, Health and Human Services, Government Oversight and the awkwardly titled Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business committees will all meet. If it is action you are looking for, it is to be found among the statewide ballot measures coming up at the November election.
Let’s take the last ones first. Questions 5 through 8 propose amending Maine’s constitution and, as state law requires, are listed after the voter-initiated questions. Proposed constitutional amendments are sent to the voters if they can muster a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate.
Three of the four proposed constitutional amendments are on the wonky side. Question 5 has to do with “the timing of judicial review of the determination of the validity of written petitions.” Question 6 would “require that all of the provisions in the constitution be included in the official printed copies of the Constitution.” It has implications for Maine tribes, as it contains constitutional provisions approved when Maine and Massachusetts parted company that are not now found in printed versions of the document.
Question 7 would “align the proceedings for circulating written petitions for people’s vetoes and direct initiatives with federal law.” Question 8 would “allow persons under guardianship for mental illness to be electors” – meaning they would now be allowed to vote for governor, U.S. senators and representatives. Debate on this question may be moot. A U.S. District Court found the existing restriction of voting rights to be a violation of the U.S. Constitution and federal law.
Questions 1 to 4 are “initiated measures,” a way for citizens to propose Maine law by a “direct initiative” provision added to the Maine Constitution in 1908. The process begins with submission of a draft and summary of the proposed legislation by a registered Maine voter and five supporters (who are also registered Maine voters). The secretary of state, in consultation with other state officials, develops the ballot language, the final version of which must be approved by the sponsor.
The required number of certified signatures must then be gathered, after which the initiative is sent to the Legislature for approval. If the Legislature does not adopt it, or passage by the Legislature is vetoed by the governor, the initiative goes to a public vote. Over the last two decades, about 75 percent of ballot measures were approved by the voters.
Question 4, an automotive “right to repair,” may be the least challenging. That is not to say it won’t be contested. It would allow access to automotive diagnostic systems by independent repair facilities or automobile owners. Vehicle manufacturers, who oppose the measure, claim it is unnecessary.
Question 2 would “prohibit campaign spending by foreign governments” and “entities they own, control or influence.” Those entities would be prohibited from “making campaign contributions or financing communications for or against candidates or ballot questions.” For many voters, this one is a no-brainer. Foreign-owned companies are already prohibited from financial support for candidate campaigns but not from ballot initiatives. The Legislature passed this measure in 2021 but was upended by a veto from Governor Janet Mills.
The remaining two questions, 1 and 3, are likely the most challenging for voters. Question 1 has to do with “certain borrowing by government-controlled entities …” It references “some quasi-governmental entities” – could we get a hint about exactly what those are? – and would prevent “all consumer-owned electric utilities from taking on more than $1 billion in debt unless they get statewide voter approval.” How common is that? Is it one utility? 12? 200?
Without a doubt, it is Question 3 that is shaping up as the biggest battle. It would create the Pine Tree Power Company, a “nonprofit, customer-owned utility” that would “acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission and distribution facilities in Maine.” Governor Mills opposes the measure.
Maine’s “Citizens’ Guide to the Referendum Election” will be online soon. Maine Public is doing a particularly helpful, in-depth series on all the questions and the case made by both sides.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
