State of Maine

There are still plenty of tourists around, but it’s different in September. Kids are back at school; visitors are slower and quieter. There are parking spaces, food in the grocery stores and the sidewalks are navigable. The ponds are placid and warm. A lone swimmer near a quiet shore is joined by a curious loon who paddles just a few feet away, gives a throaty gurgle or two, then dives and vanishes.

The Maine Legislature is at ease, too. The full Legislature won’t be back until January; now it’s all about occasional committee meetings, one or two a week. This week the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee met, and there was a joint meeting of the Consensus Economic Forecasting Commission and the Revenue Forecasting Committee.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

