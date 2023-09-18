State of Maine

Maybe it wasn’t the mightiest, but it was a mighty storm nonetheless. Buckets of rain fell and high winds persisted from Friday through Saturday night. Most of the burden fell on police, fire and public works crews who got call after call of trees down, roadways blocked and fires caused by branches falling on wires.

Disaster was averted Downeast when an unexpected wave rolled a lobster boat on Friday, sending two men into the water. Lobsterman Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor (who also happens to be House minority leader of the Maine Legislature) had both the physical strength and presence of mind to get hold of his injured sternman, render what care he could and cling to the boat until help arrived.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

