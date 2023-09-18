Maybe it wasn’t the mightiest, but it was a mighty storm nonetheless. Buckets of rain fell and high winds persisted from Friday through Saturday night. Most of the burden fell on police, fire and public works crews who got call after call of trees down, roadways blocked and fires caused by branches falling on wires.
Disaster was averted Downeast when an unexpected wave rolled a lobster boat on Friday, sending two men into the water. Lobsterman Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor (who also happens to be House minority leader of the Maine Legislature) had both the physical strength and presence of mind to get hold of his injured sternman, render what care he could and cling to the boat until help arrived.
What do fishermen do when conditions are bad and there is trouble on the water? Run for their boats and head out into it. Let’s give thanks for their courage and ocean knowledge, and for the role an EPIRB (Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon) played in the rescue.
An EPIRB is a device that sends out a location signal that pinpoints a boat in trouble to within 10 meters. It is intended only for situations of “grave and imminent danger,” and may be activated manually or, if it is submerged in water, floats free of its bracket, rises to the surface and automatically emits an electronic signal that broadcasts the boat’s location. When visibility is poor or a boat is bottom-up, with little or no profile above the water line, it is a literal lifesaver.
There was the inevitable grumbling about whether the storm had been overhyped by the media. C’mon, man! If the storm had been bigger than predicted, we’d be fussing about that, too. Weather forecasting is not an exact science. It’s up to us how much we want to prepare. Look on the bright side: A lot of our fall chores are now done ahead of time.
Vacationland, aka Bar Harbor, went on storm lockdown. The Acadia Park Loop Road was closed, park campgrounds likewise. People were urged to stay home if possible. The best pre-storm advice was this: “Our houses are not going to fall down, our cars are not going to fly through the air, so just stay inside and shut up!”
The trouble is, too many of us do not know how to play cribbage. That is how Maine used to cope with natural disasters. Blizzard? Fire up the wood stove and get out the cribbage board. Flood? Dig into the summer preserves and play cribbage. Maybe storm/maybe not storm? Cribbage.
Natural disasters in Maine, if you did not have to be out in one, were a great time for storytelling. Mainers had a gift, with an ear for a compelling story and an unparalleled grace with language, perhaps only equaled by the Irish. Spare and understated, a Mainer could get a story off to a start with the most unremarkable introduction. Flatlanders were bemused. Locals knew enough to wait. A Maine story builds slowly, adding layer after layer, finally reaching the point where listeners are on the edge of their seats, knowing what’s coming next, trying mightily to hold back a gale of laughter until the conclusion is finally spoken.
It is men who were the storytellers, mostly. They were the ones who gathered on the dock or at the fish house, mending traps and telling tales. Women were at home alone, picking crabs, cooking meals, doing laundry or tending the vegetable garden. Yet one of the greatest Maine storytellers was Ruth Moore.
Native of a tiny Maine island, Moore lived “away” through her early adulthood but returned to Maine in 1947, built a house in Bass Harbor and spent the rest of her life there, writing. Her books were true to life in coastal Maine, yet her stories often come to us through a male voice. Her exquisite renderings of life on the Downeast coast are perfectly matched with the voice of the likes of Dennis Damon, giving off the sense of a conversation around the wood stove rather than a performance.
Stories of the sea are part of the coastal Maine legacy. The sinking of the lobster boat 51 may be too raw for the telling but will be part of lobstering lore for generations to come. Every sea story is internalized by each and every person who spends their life on the water. What happened? How did the crew react? What helped, and what didn’t?
Be it a storm or a routine day at sea, it is worth it to be prepared. Lobstermen do not go out every day complaining that they bought an EPIRB but their boat hasn’t sunk. The 51 was prepared, and two lives were saved.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
