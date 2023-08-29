State of Maine

Among the many bills carried over to the next session of the 131st Legislature is LD 1959, “An Act Regarding Open Primary Elections and Ranked Choice Voting.” It is just one of the recent proposals to change how Maine elections work.

There is plenty to find fault with in our electoral system. “Safe” districts in which district boundaries strongly favor, or outright guarantee, the outcome. Primary elections that are paid for with tax dollars but in which only party members may vote. Vast amounts of money spent to influence elections, much of it from unidentified sources.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

 

