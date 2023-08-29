Among the many bills carried over to the next session of the 131st Legislature is LD 1959, “An Act Regarding Open Primary Elections and Ranked Choice Voting.” It is just one of the recent proposals to change how Maine elections work.
There is plenty to find fault with in our electoral system. “Safe” districts in which district boundaries strongly favor, or outright guarantee, the outcome. Primary elections that are paid for with tax dollars but in which only party members may vote. Vast amounts of money spent to influence elections, much of it from unidentified sources.
State legislatures have proposed alternatives for decades, but it is a hard sell since the two major parties are the major players in most states, and current practices suit them just fine. Electoral reforms in Maine include term limits for legislators and governor, though both can run again after sitting out a term, and ranked choice voting, which means the victor must achieve a majority vote after the lowest vote-getters are eliminated. (For some offices, the Maine Constitution specifies that a plurality may prevail.)
Maine has also passed “semi-open primaries” in which unenrolled or “independent” voters may choose to vote in one party primary or the other, but party members may only vote in the primary of the party in which they are registered. That became law in 2022, but the state is still working out implementation. Semi-open primaries are meant to take effect as of Jan. 1, 2024.
LD 1959, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Joe Baldacci, provides that primary ballots, which are now composed by the parties, would instead list all qualifying candidates and the top two (or four, for U.S. senators or representatives) would appear on the general election ballot whether they were from a single party or no party at all.
The bill had a public hearing in May, but no committee action was taken; it was carried over to the next session of the 131st. Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, submitted testimony opposing the bill. Most of her concerns had to do with election logistics, including the “potential costs to make those changes, which include new ballot designs, mailing materials, technology and coding changes, public education efforts and staffing to answer questions …”
Secretary Bellows also expressed concerns about introducing these changes just as the state is preparing for the introduction of semi-open primaries in January. “We would not be able to change course and implement this bill for 2024 without a significant cost and possible delays …, therefore … we would need to make sure the effective date of this bill is workable with current deadlines and demands.”
The Secretary is quite right to be concerned about the logistics, which often play second fiddle to legislative enthusiasms. A case in point is the bill to freeze property taxes for certain taxpayers, the passage of which led to a serious case of legislative buyer’s remorse and the repeal of the bill as unworkable and unaffordable within a year of its passage.
Even the reform-minded League of Women Voters spoke “neither for nor against” at the hearing. Their concerns suggested that the bill may not be ready for prime time.
Though a single, “top-four” ballot is used in some states, a “top-two” ballot is not. It is another way of getting to majority support for the winning candidate, but the League suggests it may be more time-consuming and expensive, especially given that Maine already uses ranked choice voting.
Additional concerns expressed by the LWV include the impact on independent candidates, the exclusion of one (or possibly both) major party candidates in a general election, and that “the methods proposed do not have a long track record; in fact, they have no track record at all.”
Despite Maine’s history of two independent governors and an annual smattering of independent state legislators, winning office as a non-party candidate is an uphill battle. Mainers choosing not to enroll in a political party represent almost one-third of registered voters. Their exclusion from the process that puts forward general election candidates is not only unfair, but often leads to a “lesser of two evils” choice in an election, which helps account for low voter turnout.
LD 1959 is a strong effort at making Maine elections more inclusive. It is not easy to propose these changes, welcomed by many Maine voters, without running afoul of the state or federal Constitution, creating complexities for voters or increasing the cost of elections. The electoral reform goal should be encouraging the highest voter participation possible, but not at the cost of leaving confused voters with questions about the validity of the process.
The bill remains alive, giving supporters a chance to address valid concerns. Maine has made a good start at election reform. LD 1959 offers the chance to take it further.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.