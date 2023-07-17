Breaking news: LD 2008, a resolve to “remove the prohibition against live plants in state-owned buildings” has not passed. Nor has it failed, according to the Legislature’s bill directory as of this week. It has not yet been scheduled for a public hearing. Lovers of live plants will still have their day.
Legislative events are hard to keep up with at the end of a session, especially when legislators, no strangers to optimism, are willing to launch an after-deadline bill (the deadline having been Dec. 30, 2022) on the 6th of June, allowing roughly two weeks to run it through the process. That means little or no notice for a bill’s public hearing, an unfortunate practice that leadership indulges in the waning days of a session.
There are rules governing the Legislature, joint rules that apply to both bodies and rules that apply separately to Senate and House. Most rules have a provision through which the rule may be suspended, allowing flexibility in a complex process with lengthy deadlines. This can be done by vote of the bodies or by the presiding officers.
This allows legislative bodies and committees to circumvent rules such as the prohibition on committees voting on a bill “after 10:30 p.m. or before 7:30 a.m.” without authorization by the presiding officers or conducting business after 9 p.m. in the chambers. Policy committees have their own ways of skirting normal procedure when time is running short.
Proposed amendments to the Maine Constitution took a beating this year, as well they should. A constitution is a statement of the broadest values of a state or nation, the “fundamental principles” according to one source. A constitution is not the vehicle for narrow issues nor passing fancies. The temptation of constitutional amendments is that though they may be hard to pass, they are also quite hard to undo.
This year, 11 constitutional amendments were introduced by legislators. Seven have been consigned to the dead file. Four of those were from the same sponsor, Sen. Craig Hickman. Requests have been made to carry two proposed constitutional amendments over to the next legislative session. Another is short of the required two-thirds vote to pass but is still in play between the bodies, and the final one is on the Special Appropriations Table awaiting funding.
It remains difficult to determine exactly how much of this year’s legislative workload is still before the bodies. Conversations among leadership are certainly aimed at clearing the calendar and adjourning until next January, but the public is not privy to those talks. There will be little tolerance amongst the rank and file to do much more than come in for “veto day” and tidy up the rest as quickly as possible.
The options are to carry over lots of bills to the next session, or to engage in a wholesale slaughter of bills remaining on the House and Senate calendars, leaving legislators sponsoring those bills having to start all over again. Getting a bill introduced in the second session is not assured. Bills must be “emergency legislation,” though there is plenty of wiggle room in the definition of emergency and be approved for introduction by a majority of the 10-member Legislative Council.
As for the 266 bills with fiscal notes needing funding not provided within the state budget, there was just over $10 million to fund $1.5 billion in requests. Over 130 of them were carried over to the next session, while others were approved but not necessarily at the requested funding level. Some were passed with the expectation that they could be funded “within existing resources” of the departments.
Departments hate this. None of them feel they are spending extravagantly. Quite the opposite. It is frustrating for departments to be told they must do more with the same resources, yet that is a common directive from the Legislature. Now the Senate must cast the final enacting votes on bills approved by the Appropriations Committee.
There is sure to be public fussing about one bill on the verge of enactment, and that is the proposal to increase pay for the governor and legislators. The Maine governor has the distinction of being the lowest paid chief state executive in the country. At $70,000, Maine’s governor makes much less than most of the people who work for her.
Base pay for legislators is proposed to increase from $25,000 to $45,000 for a two-year session. While some say this is a lot of money for a five- or six-month session, legislators are never “off.” Once released from Augusta, they are home doing constituent work or serving on committees. While they won’t be living on Easy Street, this pay increase may encourage more people to run. Both proposals look good for passage.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
