State of Maine

Breaking news: LD 2008, a resolve to “remove the prohibition against live plants in state-owned buildings” has not passed. Nor has it failed, according to the Legislature’s bill directory as of this week. It has not yet been scheduled for a public hearing. Lovers of live plants will still have their day.

Legislative events are hard to keep up with at the end of a session, especially when legislators, no strangers to optimism, are willing to launch an after-deadline bill (the deadline having been Dec. 30, 2022) on the 6th of June, allowing roughly two weeks to run it through the process. That means little or no notice for a bill’s public hearing, an unfortunate practice that leadership indulges in the waning days of a session.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

Tags

Recommended for you