In a disappointment to their friends and a gift to their enemies, most majority Democrats in Augusta marched onward as though there was nothing to see here, attorney general-wise. The personal life of Attorney General Aaron Frey has spilled over into the public, and if you want to claim the moral high ground, you must walk the moral high ground.

Frey’s personal life hit the limelight when it was revealed that he was having a relationship with a subordinate in the Attorney General’s Office. He acknowledged that it was an “error in judgment” to have not disclosed the relationship, but it was an error that stood for eight months before it broke into the open with reporters on the scent.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

