In a disappointment to their friends and a gift to their enemies, most majority Democrats in Augusta marched onward as though there was nothing to see here, attorney general-wise. The personal life of Attorney General Aaron Frey has spilled over into the public, and if you want to claim the moral high ground, you must walk the moral high ground.
Frey’s personal life hit the limelight when it was revealed that he was having a relationship with a subordinate in the Attorney General’s Office. He acknowledged that it was an “error in judgment” to have not disclosed the relationship, but it was an error that stood for eight months before it broke into the open with reporters on the scent.
Frey defended himself with a statement that the relationship “has not violated any legal rules, office policy or law.” Maybe so. The Attorney General’s Office does not have a policy restricting personal relationships between administrators and their employees, though the Governor’s Office does. But the Governor maintained radio silence, aside from press reports about business as usual involving the AG.
The situation descended into soap opera territory with subsequent revelations from another long-term partner, unnamed, who released an angry statement after the news broke. In it, she alleged that Frey was “still in a relationship with me despite being separated while we attended couples therapy until last week. I am now alone to hold down a home I shared with this man for over 12 years.” It’s a sad and messy situation for anyone, let alone the state’s top legal officer.
Press reports quoted Senate President Troy Jackson as saying the relationship “reflects poorly on him and the office he holds.” House Republican leader Billy Bob Faulkingham called it “concerning and disturbing.” But business as usual chugged along in Augusta for days after the story broke, until April 14 when legislative leadership announced they had hired a private firm to review the matter.
What is the public to make of the situation? It is not hard to understand the rationale for restraining relationships between supervisors and their subordinates. There is a power dynamic there that means life can get pretty sticky if one partner becomes disenchanted. How risky is it for an employee to put the brakes on a relationship with a boss? Will the boss retaliate if a subordinate no longer wants to be involved?
Whether there is a policy or not, one would hope that the chief legal official of the state would have better judgment. It seems that it was Frey himself who designated Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub as his partner’s new supervisor. Awkward? Shouldn’t any decision involving this situation now be at arm’s length from the AG?
Where do we go from here? With the results of the independent investigation pending, hasn’t this already reached a tipping point? It was not reassuring to read that Frey has retained “a public relations consultant not affiliated with the AG’s office” to speak for him.
Since 1856, the Maine Legislature has elected the three “constitutional officers” — secretary of state, state treasurer and attorney general — at the start of each biennial legislature. It is the candidate of the majority party who wins. This raises the specter of politicization of the offices, with those elected beholden to the parties that put them there.
Session after legislative session, bills are submitted proposing that the constitutional officers be elected by the public rather than the Legislature. It is hard to see how this would be much of an improvement. The political haranguing we endure in every election cycle would now extend to three more offices. How would this make the process less political?
The attorney general is the chief legal officer of a state. The National Association of Attorneys General describes the role as “to serve as counselor to state government agencies and legislatures, and as a representative of the public interest.” The Maine Constitution provides that a person holding “any civil office” in Maine “may be removed by impeachment, for misdemeanor in office.”
The personal behavior of our top legal official may not amount to a “misdemeanor,” so is it relevant in deciding whether he can hold his position? Can Democrats go on criticizing the personal behavior of a former president without applying the same standards to an official they elected in Maine? Is the behavior equivalent? Are our human failings and life choices disqualifying for certain roles? We cannot say yes in one case and no in another.
Attorney General Frey is serving his third term in the office. He previously served four terms in the state Legislature. Despite this record of service, recent disclosures have rendered him unfit for this office. He should resign.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.