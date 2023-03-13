Though the daylight hours are lengthening and the evening light lingers with the start of daylight saving time, there are still plenty of cabin fever days when a restive Mainer needs diversion. Try taking a look at this year’s legislative proposals.
The state websites have improved, and those that help with bill tracking are some of the better ones. Start by entering “131st bill directory maine” in your search engine. Up will pop a link to the bill directory listing all bills drafted so far for the 131st Legislature, the one we’re in right now.
Drafted bills are “LD’s” – legislative documents. They are listed in batches of 200. Scroll down the list and you can read all the titles. Should one capture your imagination, click on the box that says “Printed LD PDF” and you’ll get the bill itself. It gives you the name of the prime sponsor and all co-sponsors, and the name of the policy committee to which the bill was referred.
The entire body of Maine written law is called the “Maine Revised Statutes Annotated.” “Annotated” refers to notes on the Constitution that reference court cases and changes to the Constitution over time. State statutes are divided into “titles,” currently 39 of them. It is tempting to compare them to chapters in a book, but chapters are within the titles.
The titles include areas of law such as the three branches of government, agriculture and animals, amusements and sports, banks and financial institutions, conservation, corporations, the criminal code, education, elections, health and welfare, transportation, labor and industry, liquor, motor vehicles, property and public utilities. Within the titles are chapters, within the chapters are sections, and the sections have lettered and numbered paragraphs.
Reading a drafted bill can be challenging. If it is law on a new subject, it will stand alone, text-wise. If it amends current law, which most do, it is inserted into a section of existing law. That means striking out language that is being removed and underlining language being added. Bits of the new proposal may be inserted into different chapters or sections. It can be difficult to understand new language and its purpose without tracking back to the statutes it amends.
A bill begins with noting the section of the title being amended, giving you a fighting chance to look at the existing language for context. Unless you are a lobbyist, a lawyer or a legislator, the very best way to approach a bill is through the summary. Scroll down through the bill language to the very bottom, and there you will find a short, plain English version of what the bill intends. That summary might be in sections if the bill proposes a number of amendments, but it gives you a head start on knowing what the bill is about.
For a thorough orientation to Maine law and how to navigate it, the “Primer on Maine Law” is a fine source. It is meant for the lay reader, covers the basics and is posted on legislature.maine.gov.
If you are not simply sitting out a snowstorm but have heard of proposed legislation that might matter to you, there are several ways to search for it. That same bill directory we went to for browsing has plenty of other information. If you know the LD number of a bill you can go directly to it and there you will find – everything.
Has a hearing been scheduled? When, and where? Is there a fiscal note on the bill that says what it will cost? If the hearing has been held, you can read any electronic testimony submitted to the committee. Has the committee voted the bill out? Was it a unanimous vote? Who voted for, who against? Once voted out of committee, has the House or Senate taken action on the bill? Has it cleared one chamber and is now sitting in the other? If there was a roll call vote, who voted for it, and who against?
You can also search bills by sponsor, if you’d like to see what a particular legislator is up to, or browse by committee: education, or health, or agriculture. Search “Maine Legislature Bill Status Search” and you can do an advanced search for all kinds of information. You can search words in the title or text of a bill to zero in on your own special interests.
Normal people would rather go for a ski, or a coffee, or a beer to pass the winter days, but there are those of us who have a relentless curiosity about what the heck is going on in Augusta. And, unlike our nation’s capital, at the state level, it is possible to find out. Amaze your friends and annoy your neighbors with a few clicks of your mouse.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
