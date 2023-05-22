The American Aquafarms proposal for Frenchman Bay is exiting stage left. The Gouldsboro property acquired for shoreside operations is slated to be auctioned in June.
The closed-pen salmon farming proposal was met with staunch opposition around the bay from the start. Maine’s Department of Marine Resources dealt the project a major blow when it ruled the source of salmon eggs on which the stock rested was unsatisfactory. Now, the remnants of the original partners have bowed to the inevitable.
Opposition to the proposal was widespread. Objections were raised to the “industrialization” of Frenchman Bay, harm to the marine environment, interference with existing fisheries and negative impacts on tourism. Supporters labeled the opposition NIMBY-ism and touted a technology alleged to protect bay waters, but the sheer magnitude of the proposal and problems experienced at other locations (including Norway and the Pacific northwest) made it a hard sell.
The furor was a challenge for the DMR. Say what you will about whether department regulations are adequate, they are what they are, and the DMR must work within them. Given that environment, the DMR does a remarkable job.
The department, a creature of the administration, must also reckon with whether the sitting governor favors a project. In this case, Governor Janet Mills was circumspect, leaving it to DMR administrators to make the call. However, aquaculture plays a significant role in her economic development plans for the state, and her cabinet, including DMR Commissioner Pat Keliher, are surely well aware.
The business of aquaculture would seem to be a good fit for Maine. Our state has the ninth longest coastline in the U.S. A largely rural state, our economy has always had a strong reliance on natural resources, though tourism now plays a major role. Opponents believe the proposed aquafarm threatens both water quality and the millions of visitors who come to Acadia National Park and stay, eat and shop in surrounding towns.
Shorefront residents around Frenchman Bay are not the most sympathetic constituency in Augusta. These days, they are largely from away, often summer residents. Backed by local institutions, including the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory and local and regional conservation groups, it was a different story.
An impressive amount of data was assembled regarding the details of the operation, including daily barge trips from Gouldsboro to the site just behind the Porcupine Islands (technically Gouldsboro water but much closer to MDI), the amount of waste to be pumped out of the pens and taken by barge to go ashore in Gouldsboro, and the lights and generators that would operate 24/7 at the site. It did not paint an appealing picture in the stunningly beautiful bay.
However, these are not the parameters within which the DMR works. Now that the hubbub has died down, there is a serious effort to alter the terms under which leasing decisions are made.
When the original rules were laid down for aquaculture, it was a far different industry. Projects were small in scale, usually locally owned, and there were few objections. Though leases may still be just an acre or two, some leaseholders own more and more of them. Bigger companies keep an eye out for opportunities. Successful small enterprises are always at risk of being bought up and consolidated into large ones.
Then came American Aquafarms on a scale neither legislators nor the DMR had envisioned. The regulatory system was not up to the task, and the department itself was woefully under-resourced. Good soldiers all, they set about processing the application as required but their field position was far from optimum.
With the American Aquafarms application off the table for the foreseeable future, it is time to hit pause and reconsider Maine’s regulatory framework for aquaculture. What are the chances?
Maine’s premier ocean industry, the lobster fishery, is beset with challenges at every turn. Catch limits, size limits and right whale protection demand a battle-ready DMR that can respond to every cock-eyed idea of federal regulators.
There are two avenues of approach for aquaculture regulation, one through the DMR (the industry side), the other through the Department of Environmental Protection (the water quality side).
Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) has submitted a pair of bills meant to work both sides of the aquaculture equation. LD 508 goes to the DEP, asking the department to review its “environmental permitting authority … to better consider climate change, habitat connectivity, ecological resilience and the coastal marine environment.” In other words, big projects. LD 1951 goes to the DMR side and would set limits on stocking density and biomass on an aquaculture site.
It is a thoughtful approach by a capable lawmaker. Maine simply must make use of this quiet time with no application before it looks to rectify the shortcomings in state aquaculture regulations.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.