The American Aquafarms proposal for Frenchman Bay is exiting stage left. The Gouldsboro property acquired for shoreside operations is slated to be auctioned in June.

The closed-pen salmon farming proposal was met with staunch opposition around the bay from the start. Maine’s Department of Marine Resources dealt the project a major blow when it ruled the source of salmon eggs on which the stock rested was unsatisfactory. Now, the remnants of the original partners have bowed to the inevitable.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

