Opinion

Keep the 207? Yeah, man! Our single, statewide area code is part of Maine’s identity, a unifying symbol in an increasingly fractured world. Angus King wrestled enough numbers out of the system to keep 207 as our sole area code when he was in the Blaine House, and he is on it again as our U.S. senator.

Some Mainers don’t care one way or the other. And with mobile phones, you can keep your area code, so you might be living in Alaska or Alabama and rocking the 207. But our area code, like the Hawaiian aloha signal, connects us to Maine – at home and abroad.