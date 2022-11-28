Keep the 207? Yeah, man! Our single, statewide area code is part of Maine’s identity, a unifying symbol in an increasingly fractured world. Angus King wrestled enough numbers out of the system to keep 207 as our sole area code when he was in the Blaine House, and he is on it again as our U.S. senator.
Some Mainers don’t care one way or the other. And with mobile phones, you can keep your area code, so you might be living in Alaska or Alabama and rocking the 207. But our area code, like the Hawaiian aloha signal, connects us to Maine – at home and abroad.
A different signal about unity in Maine is coming from Augusta and may be the more substantive one. The 131st Legislature has been elected and the party caucuses have chosen their leadership for the next two-year session. Yoo-hoo, Democrats, do you know we’re out here?
The four caucuses in Augusta, one for each party in the House and Senate, are not exactly private, though they operate mostly out of the public eye. They meet routinely to sort out what bills are coming up, what position the party is taking, and who, because of district preferences, might have a problem with the caucus position.
Members of leadership are the masters and commanders of the Legislature. The presiding officers are members of the majority party in their chambers. Each chamber also has a majority and minority leader, and their assistants. The Legislative Council, the board of directors for the Legislature, consists of those four leaders in each chamber plus the presiding officers.
Leadership is powerful. Majority leaders decide everything from when sessions are held to what bills are run and when bills must come out of committees. They appoint (and remove) committee members. Leadership is elected by the party caucuses. Notice that smaller parties or independents are not part of this administrative hierarchy.
Party members jockey for leadership positions by helping the party in the prior session and by raising money for candidates in the most recent election. It is this leadership election that is giving off an aroma of disunity, of Maine being two different places.
Republicans, the minority party in both chambers, elected Trey Stewart (Presque Isle) and Lisa Keim (Oxford) as Senate leaders and Billy Bob Faulkingham (Winter Harbor) and Amy Arata (New Gloucester) in the House.
Majority Democrats in the Senate reelected the same leadership as the previous session: Troy Jackson (Allagash) as Senate president, Eloise Vitelli (Arrowsic) as Senate majority leader and Mattie Daughtry (Brunswick) as assistant. In the House, they chose Rachel Talbot Ross (Portland) as speaker of the House, Maureen Terry (Gorham) as majority leader and Kristen Cloutier (Lewiston) as assistant leader.
It is the geographic distribution of leadership that is problematic. For Democrats, five of their six leaders are clustered in a teensy segment of Maine a stone’s throw from Portland. Grab your Maine Gazetteer to see that four are in grids 5 and 6 with the fifth barely outside grid 5, in Lewiston. Senate President Troy Jackson is the sole representative of geographic diversity, way north in grid 66. Republican leadership is well-distributed, from Stewart in grid 65 to Faulkingham in grid 17 to Keim in grid 11 and Arata in grid 5.
Why is this important? Well, it represents two different approaches to governing our state. One selects leadership from where the people are. Look at a map of Maine’s congressional districts to see how lopsided our population distribution is. If that’s where the votes are, that’s where the attention goes.
The other is to distribute leadership over the whole state, because although many Maine communities are rural to the point of isolation and sparsely populated, they are a vital part of Maine, representing aspects of Maine heritage that are no longer found much in the lands south of Augusta.
It is telling that on the Legislature’s traditional tour of the state early in the session, many wide-eyed legislators confess that it is their first trip north. They have, if anything, no more familiarity with the people, occupations and traditions of the vast reaches of western, northern and eastern Maine than those who have heard about us via Tim Sample.
If you are striving for political influence, data analysis will tell you that southern Maine is the place to be. The Portland delegation is huge compared to the large territories represented by just one senator and one representative in much of the rest of the state. But if we are to preserve the soul of Maine, our 207-ness, we must not lose sight of the vast amount of our state that lies beyond our urban south. Maine is one state, and all of it should be represented in Augusta.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.