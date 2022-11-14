OK, you can come out now. Election Day is behind us and we seem to have a government. For the candidates and their campaign workers, there was the usual mix of jubilation and heartbreak, but for many of us it was simply a sigh of relief.
Some argue that it is not a good sign that we are celebrating an election because candidates were mostly humble in victory, gracious in defeat, but it is way better than the alternative. It is a welcome step back from the brink where an election lost was an election stolen.
Hancock County elections went off without a hitch. As local legislative candidates promised, the results were the results and nary a protest was heard. It is also true that the outcomes were lopsided in many of the county legislative races.
In Senate District 7, comprising most of Hancock County, Democrat Nicole Grohoski took 58.7 percent of the vote, besting former Senator Brian Langley. Grohoski earned every bit of it, through both her diligent previous service in the House and in a recent interim Senate seat and in her hard work throughout election season.
Brian Langley has plenty of fans in the district, but it was not a good year for crossover voting. He has kept on with the work on education and workforce issues since his earlier legislative service, and that won’t stop because he lost this election.
The tightest Hancock County House race was in District 17. Just four of the district’s towns are located in Hancock County. Democrat Ron Russell unseated Republican Sherm Hutchins by about 3 percentage points.
From there, the margins jumped. Democrat Holly Eaton (Deer Isle) won District 15 over Jason Joyce of Swan’s Island with 57 percent of the vote. In Ellsworth/Waltham, fellow Democrat Mark Worth won with almost 58 percent over perennial candidate John Linnehan for the District 13 seat (both are residents of Ellsworth). In District 18, it was the Republican, Meldon “Micky” Carmichael (Greenbush), who prevailed over Timothy Throckmorton (Dedham) with a similar margin.
The margins grew. Incumbent Republican Billy Bob Faulkingham (Gouldsboro) took 62 percent of the vote over independent Roy Gott of Franklin. Democrats Lynne Williams of Bar Harbor and Nina Milliken of Blue Hill finished in the mid-60s over opponents Stephen Coston (Bar Harbor) and Steve Hanrahan (Brooksville), respectively.
Considering voter registration data, the outcome of the races was not unexpected. Republicans Stephen Coston, Steve Hanrahan and Jason Joyce all faced long odds. In Coston’s district, 70 percent of voters registered in a party were Democrats. In Hanrahan’s district, it was 62.5 percent and in Joyce’s, 60 percent.
In District 18, it was the opposite. Democrat Tim Throckmorton had an uphill battle with 57 percent of his voters registered Republican. So too for independent challenger Roy Gott in District 12. Not only were 54 percent of party voters registered Republican, but Faulkingham was an incumbent, and a popular incumbent at that.
When you look at the data, there is all the more reason to thank the candidates who got into races against the odds but with the strong conviction that voters should have a choice. We owe them. The data available do not indicate how independent voters voted.
In two races, candidates defied the odds based on party registration. District 17 was won by Democrat Ron Russell despite a thin Republican edge of 51 percent. In District 13, Democrat Mark Worth won despite a 55 percent advantage in Republican registered voters.
Now it’s go time. Candidates elected to the Legislature will be making their way to Augusta to be sworn in, elect party leadership, choose the presiding officers of the chambers and begin to find their way around the State House. What will become of these sincere and dedicated legislators?
Will they be able to stick to their ideals, avoid the worst of partisan politics and focus strictly on the interest of their districts? Once they have begun to spend time in party caucuses, how will they resist pressure from the parties about what issues will move forward and how they expect members to vote? How will they view legislative service once they have been subjected to the political pressures that drive Augusta?
As for the rest of us, our job does not stop with voting. Your legislators need your input. Keep in touch with them and help them understand the issues that matter to you.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.