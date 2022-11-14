Opinion

OK, you can come out now. Election Day is behind us and we seem to have a government. For the candidates and their campaign workers, there was the usual mix of jubilation and heartbreak, but for many of us it was simply a sigh of relief.

Some argue that it is not a good sign that we are celebrating an election because candidates were mostly humble in victory, gracious in defeat, but it is way better than the alternative. It is a welcome step back from the brink where an election lost was an election stolen.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.

