Red wave? How about red tide? The much-ballyhooed expectation that Republicans would be victorious here, there and everywhere turned into a disappointing reality for the red team. Yes, gains were made, and Democrats would do well to remember that the margins were slim where they held on to seats or majorities.
Despite having again made the wrong call on the election outcome, the polls had barely closed before the tea leaves were being read regarding what the results mean for 2024. Who will run? Who can win? Who will slip away into the shadows?
One of the prominent debates of the upcoming political season, which has already started, is about age. Former president Donald Trump and current president Joe Biden are the oldest men to have ever taken office. One has declared for 2024, the other says he is likely to run but an official announcement will not come until the new year.
If that’s the matchup, a 78-year old would be up against an 82-year old in November 2024. Eighty may be the new 70, but there are more factors to consider than the physical and mental capabilities of candidates in that age group. That demographic did not grow up with a computer at their fingertips. How can they relate to the generations that did? What do they know about memes, cryptocurrency, GIFs, cloud sharing or BeReal? Do they have tattoos?
Most people in striking distance of 80 do not use any of the above, do not know what they are nor how to pronounce them. For people 20 or 30 years younger, let alone 60 years younger, it is how they communicate and dictates what they communicate about. It is a rare 80-year old who is in the frame, no matter how much they attempt to engage with contemporary life. There comes a time.
The word is that at least one, if not both, of the above-mentioned presidential candidate does not use a computer. How can they possibly understand or lead an economy entirely dependent on bits and bytes? Likewise for education, health care, agriculture and pretty much every current enterprise?
They may have wisdom accumulated over a long life, they may have a deep knowledge of the inner workings of Congress, they may have good hearts and good intentions (or not), but there is a lot they do not have that is vital to today’s world.
The old guard does not relinquish the reins readily. They have a sense that the young ones are untested, might not be ready, don’t have the relationships essential to politics. But they are our future, and seasoned legislators have an obligation to see that the next generation has the political skills to match their generational outlook. Then they have to step back and let the new guard in.
In the very week that the midterm election defied the predictions of the “experts,” those same experts did not hesitate to look ahead to the 2024 election. Jared Golden was a “Democratic prospect for statewide office.” Other 2024 candidates for “high office” might include Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former House Speaker Ryan Fecteau and Sara Gideon, touted as the U.S. Senate candidate who would take Senator Susan Collins down. She didn’t.
Most of these potential state leaders share a common problem: Hardly anyone outside of Augusta knows who they are. Pingree is the exception, having been a state senator and a fixture in Congress representing the 1st Congressional District long enough to earn, along with U.S. Senator Angus King, first-name status. Mention “Chellie” or “Angus” and it’s enough said. The others, not so much.
Bellows is in the “sounds familiar” category with a workmanlike performance as Secretary of State. Gideon has some name recognition from her time as Maine House Speaker but mostly because of her loss in the U.S. Senate race. And Fecteau? He suffers from Libby Mitchell syndrome, only without the resume. Mitchell had an extraordinary political career, including being the first woman speaker of the Maine House and then Senate president in Maine. She was the first woman in the U.S. to be presiding officer of both chambers.
Outside of the capitol, it was another story. She was simply unknown to the average Mainer, finishing a distant third in her 2010 run for governor. With Governor Janet Mills entering her second term, there will surely be a pitched battle to reach the top of the gubernatorial hopeful heap.
Rising stars? In the upcoming 131st Legislature, a local face will be seen among leadership. Billy Bob Faulkingham, the representative from Winter Harbor, has been elected House Republican leader for the coming session. He is entering his third term in office. Low-key and affable, he’s one to watch.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.