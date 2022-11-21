Opinion

Red wave? How about red tide? The much-ballyhooed expectation that Republicans would be victorious here, there and everywhere turned into a disappointing reality for the red team. Yes, gains were made, and Democrats would do well to remember that the margins were slim where they held on to seats or majorities.

Despite having again made the wrong call on the election outcome, the polls had barely closed before the tea leaves were being read regarding what the results mean for 2024. Who will run? Who can win? Who will slip away into the shadows?