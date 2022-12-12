With regard to the whale situation, is it just possible that the whales have decided the ocean as they knew it is not a good place to raise kids anymore? There are windmill farms out there. Rhode Island has a huge one. There are mega tankers, gigantic container ships, oil rigs, people mining cobalt, some people still actually hunting whales.
Being hunted may not be as terrifying as some of the other stuff. You can fight back, smash their boat, etc. Having your back half sliced off by a propeller is something you can’t easily combat. Then there is the problem of food. Krill is not as numerous as it once was, and humans have found uses for that.
The world is just becoming smaller and with it, the oceans. Human populations are enlarging every year and putting more and more pressure on the oceans for food and resources like oil and ore. Climate change is causing the glaciers to melt and the ocean temperatures to warm up, flooding low-lying areas where people did live.
Now, with all of this and more going on, does anybody really believe that putting the lobstermen and women out of business is going to save the whales? These fishermen and women are out there every day. They see changes, they know what is going on, and from what I understand they almost never see a whale. For some reason, whale boats, back in the day, went away for long periods to the other side of the world. These people come home every evening and leave early in the morning. It might be good if the scientists paid attention to them and some of the other changes they can relay.
The situation has been becoming more and more dire for years, but now somebody sees a red flag and the only thing on their radar is lobster fishermen’s lines. I truly believe this needs a rethink and while we are at it, let’s study what is happening to very large land animals, like elephants, big cats, hippos, etc. From what I have read and from the people who are fundraisers for animal welfare, they are all in a situation that is only going to get worse in the coming years. Maybe all of these overly large animals have been residents of Earth as long as the new Earth can support such species.