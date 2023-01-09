In following reporting on the Bar Harbor Town Council's not enforcing the new cruise ship ordinance, I was struck by council members’ concern for federal law. Or should I say newfound concern? The First Amendment is federal law. And yet for months the Town Council has refused to account for Town Manager Kevin Sutherland overriding federal and state law, and overstepping his office, to suppress the “Google Leonard Leo” chalk messaging project – at the expense of urgent Public Works’ needs. It almost seems that for some public officials, the law exists to be wrongfully ignored or willfully weaponized to suit private interests.
I was hoping that after the resounding vote of no confidence by Bar Harbor citizens, as represented by our vote for the new cruise ship ordinance, the town manager and Town Council members might be chastened. I was hopeful for their initiatives for the new year. Bar Harbor residents deserve better than lip service to government reform. And the spectacle of official’s stone walling, foot dragging and falling all over themselves to obstruct public participation in governance. I wonder whether the council members and manager will direct their law firm to mount a full defense of a cruise ship ordinance they oppose and to pursue full discovery in a suit for injunction they seem to have been begging for. As those footing the billable hours, what oversight will residents have of the legal strategy and arguments of the defense?
I would still like to believe that individuals on the Town Council are capable of sound leadership and good governance. If they cared to make it a priority. But in this case, council members Gary Friedman and Joe Minutolo have a lone, uphill battle serving the best interests of Bar Harbor. I agree with the suggestion that we need an independent ombudsman to help navigate and adjudicate situations complicated by elected Town Council members circling the wagons around their erring town manager.