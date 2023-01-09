Opinion

To the Editor:

In following reporting on the Bar Harbor Town Council's not enforcing the new cruise ship ordinance, I was struck by council members’ concern for federal law. Or should I say newfound concern? The First Amendment is federal law. And yet for months the Town Council has refused to account for Town Manager Kevin Sutherland overriding federal and state law, and overstepping his office, to suppress the “Google Leonard Leo” chalk messaging project – at the expense of urgent Public Works’ needs. It almost seems that for some public officials, the law exists to be wrongfully ignored or willfully weaponized to suit private interests.

