It concerns me to see the frequent comments, such as in last week's article on weekly rentals, that year-round residences are being bought up and converted to weekly rentals for which the owners charge thousands of dollars a week and “make a mint.” The perpetuation of this myth is interfering with the ability of MDI towns to identify what the housing problems actually are and find solutions.
If in fact year-round houses are being bought and converted, it is important to understand why, because making money is not the motivation. You cannot make a killing by buying a house and renting it out in a place with a season shorter than half the year. A year-round house requires year-round care, and weekly rentals are a huge amount of work.
It isn't possible in 20 or so weeks of rentals (that's optimistic) to come out much ahead on expenses. Mortgage and tax payments alone are likely close to half the income. Additionally, there are expenses for insurance including liability for rentals, utilities, commissions, cleaning, booking, managing turnovers, care-taking, mowing, plowing, checking and maintaining the house in winter, annual repairs and maintenance to rental standards, annual upgrades and replacements to a rental level for bedding, stocking, appliances, accounting, taxes, sales tax filings and large-scale repairs as required.
Fixing the island housing issues requires first understanding what the actual problems are and which are most critical. That means questioning every possibility, tracking down the details of the stories and theories and looking at actual examples and data.
Everyone seems to be trying to take a shortcut by unquestioningly accepting theories and jumping ahead to solutions without actually confirming first what the problems are that need to be solved.