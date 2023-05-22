Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

My name is Mackenzie Patterson and I am a year-round Bar Harbor Resident. Thanks to our tourist season that now lasts from early May to November, because of cruise visitors, my family and I can afford to live and work in Bar Harbor year-round. We have gained extra months of business in our town solely because of cruise ships and their passengers. I am a bartender/server at a local restaurant, and because of the money I can earn in the spring, summer and fall, my child gets to go to a great public school here in Bar Harbor, and we can continue to afford to live in a community that we love.

