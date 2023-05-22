My name is Mackenzie Patterson and I am a year-round Bar Harbor Resident. Thanks to our tourist season that now lasts from early May to November, because of cruise visitors, my family and I can afford to live and work in Bar Harbor year-round. We have gained extra months of business in our town solely because of cruise ships and their passengers. I am a bartender/server at a local restaurant, and because of the money I can earn in the spring, summer and fall, my child gets to go to a great public school here in Bar Harbor, and we can continue to afford to live in a community that we love.
I serve people from all over during the season, and I have to say that cruise ship passengers who visit Bar Harbor are wonderful to take care of. It is a privilege to get to meet and serve people that come in from cruise ships from all over the world. They are, for the most part, interesting, kind, generous and well-behaved. Typically, they say they are blessed and feel fortunate that they get to see our beautiful town and meet the people that help it operate. Cruise ship passengers and crew love visiting Acadia, eating lobster, drinking our local blueberry soda, and enjoying the gorgeous town we get to call home. A lot like all of us, they are enjoying the sights, sounds and locals that reside in Bar Harbor.
It would be a shame for Bar Harbor to kill its cruise industry by making it a crime for an innocent person to visit our town. The citizens’ initiative imposes fines if more than 1,000 people come ashore during a single day. No cruise line, or working port, can manage that kind of a limit, and our town doesn’t have the resources to enforce such a cruel ordinance. What about the crew members? Don’t they have a right to get off a ship and enjoy Acadia and Bar Harbor? Doesn’t everyone have a right to visit the state we call "Vacationland," whether by plane, train, automobile or boat? Imagine if you flew to Orlando on a Disney trip and the airline told you and your kids that you were not allowed off the plane. Or you cruised into Key West and were not allowed to experience Duval Street. There are too many examples to lay out, but you get the picture.
I don’t know many business owners who can afford to turn away business. Perhaps some transplants with trust funds and fancy houses can, but that is not the majority of people who live and work on this island and in this town. I am thrilled to welcome each and every person who chooses to come here. People who choose to sit at my restaurant, while I work hard and take pride in what I do to support my family and show off this incredible place myself, and many others like me, get to call HOME.