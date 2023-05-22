Like many in our community, I have developed a heightened interest in local government in the last couple of years. With the continued assault on our year-round community by uncontrolled business interests, I can no longer remain uninvolved and uninformed. As we head into the upcoming local election, there has been a fair amount of press about the Town Council candidates. We can consider ourselves lucky to have so many choices.
Realizing I knew little about the Warrant Committee – the only other elected committee in our town government – I asked current members to explain the role. Overly simplified, but as I understand it, this committee is comprised of 15 ordinary Bar Harbor citizens, elected by us, who serve as an independent review body for all warrant articles, which are those items to be voted on at town meeting. Warrants are placed on the ballot by the Town Council and the occasional citizen’s petition. The Warrant Committee researches and makes recommendations on each warrant. This includes the town budget and, unique to Bar Harbor, all amendments to the land use ordinance (a very big deal). The Warrant Committee can single out budget decisions by the Town Council for further scrutiny and review, and if the two bodies cannot reconcile their differences, the disputed item must be presented to the voters, the supreme arbiter in our form of local government, at town meeting for resolution.
For example, if Town Council proposes spending $200,000 to upgrade certain infrastructure, but the Warrant Council proposes spending $100,000, or pulling the request altogether, and if the two bodies cannot reconcile their differences, the dispute is presented to the voters on the floor of the town meeting to discuss and decide.
This committee is fundamental to a balanced government in our town and an important forum for direct input from citizens of all sectors in our community. To protect our future, I support the following people to represent us on the Warrant Committee: Carol Chappell, Julia Cuchelo, Elizabeth Lemire, Allison Sasner and Christine Smith.