On the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision, a group of more than 60 gathered near the Northeast Harbor house and work place of Leonard Leo to peacefully and non-violently protest his well-documented (leonardleo.org) orchestrations to pack the U.S. judiciary with conservative-leaning judges, and to champion right-wing causes through “dirty money” media campaigns.
Unlike previous actions where Leo's private security stood guard in his driveway, this time, two officers of the Mount Desert-Bar Harbor Police arrived in separate vehicles. They said they were responding to a call from a resident in the neighborhood.
After visiting the house for about 10 minutes, the two officers returned to the street. We immediately felt uncomfortable as one of them tried repeatedly to move protesters across the street, even after it was explained that Chief Willis had confirmed that protesters are allowed to stand in the easement on both sides of the road. This officer has made it known publicly that he agrees with the anti-abortion positions promoted by Leonard Leo. While everyone is entitled to their opinions, the officer had clearly been given conflicting information by whomever they met with inside Leo’s house and chose to believe them over the protesters.
Meanwhile, the other officer was going around asking protesters questions that seemed to be for the purpose of gathering personal and identifying information.
As the last protesters left, neither officer could be seen, although their vehicles were still parked there. Where did the police go? Then about 45 minutes later, both vehicles were seen driving together toward the Mount Desert station. Had the police been with Leonard Leo inside his house for all that time? Why? Were they reviewing Leo’s surveillance video, or sharing information about protesters with him?
While generally cordial, it felt like the police were there for the purpose of controlling, rather than protecting, those of us who were exercising our legal right to protest. It is very disturbing that the police appear to be acting as a taxpayer-funded personal security force for the benefit of one resident, at the discomfort of so many.
