Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

On the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision, a group of more than 60 gathered near the Northeast Harbor house and work place of Leonard Leo to peacefully and non-violently protest his well-documented (leonardleo.org) orchestrations to pack the U.S. judiciary with conservative-leaning judges, and to champion right-wing causes through “dirty money” media campaigns.

