It’s time to talk about No Labels (www.NoLabels.org), a self-described bipartisan organization created to offer Americans “freedom from the anger and divisiveness that are ruining our politics.” Sounds terrific. But what they say is not what they do.
No Labels is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt organization (IRC section 501(c)(4)). It can accept unlimited corporate and personal donations and engage in lobbying activity, issue advocacy or political activity. It is not required to reveal its donors.
Their website declares that No Labels is not a political party. Yet, in 2021, they launched a project to secure nationwide ballot access “to enable the potential nomination of an independent Unity Ticket in 2024 … clearing away the ballot access obstacles built by the major parties to create space for the potential nomination of an independent Unity Ticket.”
This summer, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows challenged the validity of No Labels’ 6,000-plus enrollment in Maine, saying the group misled voters to believe they were signing a petition to support the party, not changing their party registration. Secretary Bellows sent a cease-and-desist letter to No Labels, and letters to each of the party’s registrants, resulting in many No Labels registrants re-changing their registration. No Labels characterized Bellows’ actions as “unacceptable and undemocratic.”
When is a political party not a political party? If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, it must be a duck. But this duck is not required to disclose its donors and is not regulated as a political party. They never release the names of their supporters, saying they are “protecting their privacy,” and those who oppose them are “engaged in voter suppression, are undemocratic and violate Americans’ fundamental constitutional rights to freedom of speech and association.”
It’s a good trick: Accuse your opponents of what you do. It works because voters are deprived of accurate information. Fortunately, investigative reporters have uncovered No Label’s true purpose, along with names of many wealthy donors including one major donor, Harlan Crow, the billionaire real estate magnate who showered Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas with millions in undisclosed gifts.
No Labels has qualified for ballot access in 10 states, including Arizona and Florida, and will host a nominating convention in April. They claim that far from being a spoiler for Trump, they merely “support leaders courageous enough to speak truth to partisanship.” The latest polling shows that if No Labels gets its Unity Ticket on the ballot, Trump will benefit. This is not about protecting democracy. It is about electing Trump.
A word of special interest to Mainers. Congressman Jared Golden belongs to the Problem Solvers Caucus created by No Labels and repeats their talking points about protecting democracy and ballot access. He touts its success in negotiating the 2021 Infrastructure bill. The final bill was a triumph for the wealthy, however, because No Labels managed to eliminate every provision that would have increased taxes on the wealthy. My longstanding support for Congressman Golden is shaken.