Like the bold women of Greek Drama who barred their gates to bellicose husbands. And the visionary carpenter of the Gospels who scourged commerce from the Temple grounds. People protest to publicly assert the need for change. Comedic that women would take agency of their bodies to end a war. Tragic that a poor man would take agency of property to challenge authority.
Protest gives people ideas. Aspirations. Agency. Some would say, above their station. Exactly. Protest, like progress, does not necessarily respect privilege.
It's not always polite. Pointing to uncomfortable truths in discomfiting ways, can realize virtues to which politesse only pays lip service. Protest spotlights what propriety shrouds. How can we not?
Protestors may chose civil disobedience and incur judicial penalty. Or act lawfully, yet at risk of vigilantism by private individuals and public officials. But what of toeing the line of local niceties? Who are the arbiters? Who gets to draw the line? Who gets to exceed the limits? Where is it written for all to see? It isn't. If you're not in with the in-crowd then you don't know what the in-crowd knows. You're always put on the back foot. That is why the law supersedes personal sentiment. It is written for all to see. It puts us on equal footing. (At least in theory and when it isn't bent to serve special interests.) First Amendment protected speech cannot be subject to arbitrary tastes and whims, or to spite and grievance. A reasonable person wouldn't get the police to arrest someone for cursing at them from a passing car. A regular person wouldn't be able to.
Writer E. C. Bentley asked, "Between what matters and what seems to matter, how should the world we know judge wisely?"
Can we say credibly that our proprieties make us better people? Especially when they may spring from the same habits of mind and affinities as the injustices we protest. Protected speech is not about noblesse oblige. It is about the agreed legal framework of our polity. The foundation of our democratic republic. Which, like its citizens, is not harmed by the occasional explicative. But is under orchestrated attack by antidemocratic and authoritarian extremism. Nationally and locally. Appropriating legal procedures for unjust ends.
The Islander editorial from Aug. 10 (Sticks and stones) asks whether we would deny ordinary people public sidewalks to express their views. That question has already been answered by the Framers and the preponderance of constitutional law. As legal scholar Marie Failinger notes, and I’m paraphrasing here, however unsettling to people's everyday habits, public protest might do precisely what the First Amendment expects of the use of public property – it might talk to citizens about our most pressing problems and help them decide how to use their fundamental rights for the betterment of our culture. Exactly.