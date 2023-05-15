While there really isn’t a Climate Crisis, so there is really no need to reduce CO2 or eliminate fossil fuels, there may be a use for solar, if we can make it innocuous enough, and cheap enough.
We already know that while wind may be “free,” the cost to convert it to electrical energy has too many fundamental flaws to make it worth pursuing. NOAA now agrees that offshore wind is a deadly threat to marine mammals (whales!). So, despite what the governor has supported, let’s really not go that route.
There is plenty of evidence/data to confirm that tornadoes, hurricanes, sea level rise, etc., are not getting worse, so the only reason to go with any renewable system is if it can provide electric power less expensively than natural gas, coal, etc., and no reason to eliminate fossil fuels or get into EVs, unless it can be done cheaper, or safer.
With all that behind us as a premise, it’s clear that solar, for example, will not disappear. However, how to do it without hurting the grid, or until we can develop low cost, reliable, storage remains a challenge. But, that is unlikely to keep organizations like ACTT from pushing solar in our area.
So, if we must have solar, why not go with floating solar? What is proposed is to attach panels onto rafts so they float on lakes and ponds instead of blocking off land that can be used for agriculture. But, besides just the footprint benefit, the panels are sealed, so they act as a lid and that brings evaporation down to nearly zero. Now that may not be critical to MDI, but if the right ponds could be found to avoid making them eyesores, or maybe on a pond used in a water treatment plant; OR, maybe, add them to the MDI HS three wastewater lagoons. There is a further benefit in that the water cools the panels and helps them generate more electricity because the panels lose efficiency when they get very warm.
Now, the cost of this may still be a bit too high, but I understand from my reference source that federal government may pay up to half the cost through a federal Housing and Urban Development grant, and maybe even more through the Inflation Reduction Act.
So, while I don’t support reducing or eliminating CO2 or fossil fuels, it’s clear that using renewables won’t go away soon. So, I can support it, if it’s a safe and economic benefit over current energy sources.
For more on the floating solar farms, one might contact Isabella O’Malley, M.Env.Sc., a Climate Solutions reporter for the Associated Press.