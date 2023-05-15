Letters To Editor

While there really isn’t a Climate Crisis, so there is really no need to reduce CO2 or eliminate fossil fuels, there may be a use for solar, if we can make it innocuous enough, and cheap enough.

We already know that while wind may be “free,” the cost to convert it to electrical energy has too many fundamental flaws to make it worth pursuing. NOAA now agrees that offshore wind is a deadly threat to marine mammals (whales!). So, despite what the governor has supported, let’s really not go that route.

