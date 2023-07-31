Representative Faulkingham, in a Viewpoint published in the July 27 edition of the Islander, conflates his imaginary anti-immigrant protests with protests that have been occurring in Northeast Harbor across from the home of Leonard Leo.
The first – a hateful hypothetical – would still be speech protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The second – peaceful protest against Leo’s political activities – is also First Amendment protected speech. It is not, however, aimed at Mr. Leo’s person, his family, his political opinions or his religion. It is aimed at his ongoing mission to transform this country into one that suits his preferences, religious or not.
Leo and his allies assert that those who oppose him are hateful and intolerant of Catholicism. They use this argument to advance their agenda – to end abortion rights, expand gun rights, hobble government actions to fight climate change and reduce the role of government in protecting equal rights in every facet of American life. They characterize protecting legal precedent and supporting civil rights as “subversive liberal positions.”
Starting with the Federalist Society, channeling conservative lawyers into the judiciary, Leo has joined forces with right-wing billionaires, evangelical Christians and fossil fuel interests to fund influencing public policy. Leo is so adept at this strategy that he can fool less informed and more willing politicians, such as Representative Faulkingham, into believing that Leo is simply “advocating for the rule of law and order, liberty and advising former President Trump on which talented jurists he might nominate for the Supreme Court.”
I urge Representative Faulkingham to check out the dark money web that Leo has built, reaching into every corner of American life. Leo is clearly not fearful or intimidated by protestors. He is fighting back with all that power and money can buy against a relatively small group of people (mostly women), many of whom can remember what life was like before Roe v. Wade and before civil rights and voting rights received muscular protection from the federal government, in accordance with the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution.