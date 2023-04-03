The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just released a summary of its sixth report, and like the other five reports since it was created 35 years ago, the consensus is that yes, climate change is real; it’s caused by human activity (mostly burning fossil fuels); the consequences are already bad and will get much, much worse on our present course; so we must do all we can to stop it.
But the report also says that we are in a crisis because globally we lack the political will to change course. It wouldn’t have been a crisis if leaders accepted reality 35 years ago, but they just kicked the can down the road and now we are out of runway for meeting the Paris Climate Accords. Under the most optimistic scenarios it will take decades to fully stop climate change, but every bit we do now reduces future consequences.
Huge oil and gas companies, making large donations to compliant politicians, are doing all they can to oppose change. To them, money is more important than ever-worsening heat waves, droughts, floods, wildfires, storms, sea level rise, famines and mass migrations. Hurting not just human civilization, but the plant and animal kingdoms as well.
The good news is that we have the technology and money to solve this problem. The climate solutions will also move us to a better future, one with cheaper energy, cleaner air and water, lots of jobs and true energy independence.
We all can help by migrating when we can to products that don’t require fossil fuels, like solar power, electric vehicles, heat pumps and induction stoves. Government and businesses must also do more. And, of course, we must vote out leaders who refuse to accept reality.