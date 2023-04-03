Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just released a summary of its sixth report, and like the other five reports since it was created 35 years ago, the consensus is that yes, climate change is real; it’s caused by human activity (mostly burning fossil fuels); the consequences are already bad and will get much, much worse on our present course; so we must do all we can to stop it.

