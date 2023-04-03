In mid-March, study results were presented to the Maine legislature by Joe Kalt, co-director of the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development, about the economic status of Maine Wabanaki Nations compared with tribes across the U.S.
The data show Wabanaki lagging all other tribes in the U.S. Maine tribes are the only ones not formally recognized as sovereign and the study concludes this impairs their development and prosperity. While other U.S. tribes have experienced, on average, 61percent per capita income growth in the last 30 years, Maine tribes have only seen 9 percent income growth.
A few days later, the chiefs of Maine’s tribes addressed the Maine Legislature for the second time in history. They requested Maine formally recognize and support their self-determination and sovereignty and enter equal partnerships with them. The study makes a strong case that Maine taking this step will help tribes reduce their poverty, improve tribal-state relations and support economic growth of not just the tribes but all of Maine and its citizens.
I hope others will join me in thanking U.S. Rep. Jared Golden for his support of Wabanaki sovereignty. I’m not familiar with Sen. Collins’ position, but please write to Governor Mills and Sen. King asking them to reconsider their opposition on this crucial issue.