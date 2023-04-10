The Zero Waste Group of A Climate To Thrive recently created a document called "Sustainability Practices for Short-Term Rentals." We have been distributing this document by approaching the various real estate companies on Mount Desert Island and asking them if they would send it out to their clients who own short-term rentals. We have been very pleased by their enthusiasm and willingness to support this project.
This document is designed to serve two purposes. The first is to reduce waste of all kinds in short-term rentals – waste of materials, waste of food and waste of energy resources. Many of us are aware that the MDI community has been working toward sustainable practices for several years now.
The second aim is to provide our short-term visitors with some fresh ideas that they can take home to their own home and community. In our opinion, "spreading the word" is itself a sustainable practice.
Our document includes a long list of suggestions, but we do not expect any owner to adopt all of them. The goal is for them to pick the ones that work for them, and then to inform their guests about the things that they have done to promote sustainability.
Booking.com reports that 71 percent of U.S. travelers want to travel more sustainably in the future and that 46 percent believe in the importance of reducing waste and recycling plastic. This creates an added benefit for the owner – informing future guests about the sustainability practices they have implemented can make their property more desirable as a destination.
Since not every owner works through a real estate company, we would like to make this document available to anyone who is interested. This could also include not only rental owners, but also homeowners who would be interested in seeing a list of sustainable practices.